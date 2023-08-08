Municipality Finance Plc.

Stock exchange release

8 August 2023 at 10:00 am (EEST)



MuniFin Group’s Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2023 published

MuniFin Group has published its Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2023 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The report is available at www.munifin.fi.

Further information:

Harri Luhtala

CFO

+358 50 592 9454



