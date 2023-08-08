TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05.2023

08.08.2023

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Management changes

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces that effective from 8th August 2023, board member Stephan Plenz will temporarily take over the position as CEO of TRESU from Christian Jacob Flarup.

TRESU and Christian Jacob Flarup have agreed to discontinue the mutual cooperation and TRESU’s Board of Directors would like to thank Christian Jacob Flarup for his contributions to TRESU.

Stephan Plenz is member of the Board of Directors of TRESU since July 2021 and Vice Chairman of the Board. Stephan has over 30 years of experience from the printing industry and more than 20 years in leading management positions.

For 12 years he was CTO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG with the responsibility for R&D, production, supply chain and the business segment Equipment.

Jean-Marc Denis Lechene

Chairman, TRESU

Further questions can be directed to:

Chairman Jean-Marc Denis Lechene, phone: +33 6 7998 0950