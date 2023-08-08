Correction: Changes in the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

In the correction notice, prior work experience for the period of three years and belonging to management bodies has been updated.



By the resolution of the supervisory board of Admirals Group AS, Daniel Joseph Skowronski was elected as a member of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS for a period of three years, starting from 01.08.2023. From January 2020-February 2022 Daniel Joseph Skowronski was the director and Board Member of Fabriik. From January 2022-June 2023 he was the Executive Director of SquaredFinancial. In May 2023 he was appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Admirals. Currently, he holds a Management Board member position at Yipo Technologies LTD.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communications Manager of Admirals Group AS

+372 53 413 764

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com



