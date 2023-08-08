Roof Mount Systems to Drive Growth in the Global Truck Refrigeration Units Market with 6.7% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Refrigeration Units - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Truck Refrigeration Units estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Roof Mount Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Split Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Truck Refrigeration Units market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

The report includes a section on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 (E). This section provides insights into the market dominance of key players operating in the truck refrigeration unit industry and their respective market shares as of 2022. Additionally, the report assesses the competitive market presence of these players worldwide in the same year, categorizing them as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. This evaluation offers a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape within the truck refrigeration unit market and the relative positions of different companies in terms of market presence and influence.

Additionally, the report provides coverage of truck refrigeration units, frozen food, pharma drugs & chemicals, ambulance & passenger transport, roof mount systems, and split systems. The data spans multiple years, with information on recent, current, and future analysis. Each table presents annual sales figures in US$ Million, along with the percentage compound annual growth rate (% CAGR). Additionally, a 16-year perspective is given, showing the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions over the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The geographic regions covered in the analysis are USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This comprehensive market research aims to provide insights into the performance and potential growth of these products across various regions.

Company Coverage:

Carrier

Daikin

Denso

Klinge

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mobile Climate Control

Sanden

Subros

Thermo King

Utility Trailer

Webasto

Zanotti S.p.A.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

