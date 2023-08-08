Changes in the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam subsidiary TS Shipping

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam's subsidiary OÜ TS Shipping (hereinafter: "TS Shipping") appointed Vahur Ausmees as a new chairman of the management board, with a term of office of five years from 4 September 2023.



Valdo Kalm, chairman of the supervisory board of TS Shipping, believes that Vahur's long-term and versatile experience in competitive shipping business, both as a captain and as an HR and development manager, will increase TS Shipping's ability to become even more successful in offshore projects and increase the company's attractiveness as an employer.

Vahur Ausmees has acquired professional education in maritime and ship management at the St. Petersburg’s State Maritime Academy in 1993 and worked as a captain on various Estline and Tallink ships on both Finnish and Swedish lines and worked as HR and development director of the Tallink Group from 2012 to 2021. From 2020, Ausmees is the chairman of the management board of the Estonian Shipowners' Association.

Vahur Ausmees does not own any shares in Tallinna Sadam.

Damir Utorov, who is responsible for Botnica's offshore projects, will continue as a member of management board of TS Shipping.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee



