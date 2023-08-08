Cosmetic Packaging Market to Worth USD 70.94 Bn by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic packaging market size was valued at USD 51.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 53.37 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 70.94 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period.

Cosmetic products are widely popular across the world as they can enhance the overall aesthetic appearance. Cosmetic packaging solutions are gaining major traction as they play an important role in promoting makeup items with attractive packaging materials, which can attract more customers. Many advanced technologies are being used in the packaging sector to make appealing designs and texts on makeup and personal care products. These aspects are predicted to accelerate the cosmetic packaging market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Cosmetic Packaging Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmetic-packaging-market-102130

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE COSMETIC PACKAGING MARKET REPORT:

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner (Austria)

Amcor Plc (Switzerland)

Huhtamaki (Finland)

AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.)

Albéa Group (France)

Berry Global Group Inc. (U.S.)

BIG SKY PACKAGING (U.S.)

Gerresheimer (Germany)

LIBO COSMETICS CO. LTD. (China)

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. (U.S.)

HCP Packaging (China)

Quadpack (Barcelona)

Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co. Ltd. (China)

FusionPKG (U.S.)

EPL Limited (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.15% 2030 Value Projection USD 70.94 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 51.60 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By materials

By Product Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Packaging Market Growth Drivers Growing Consumption of Cosmetic Items to Augment Market Progress Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market Due to Growing Adoption of Cosmetics

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cosmetic-packaging-market-102130

Segments:

Glass Packaging to be Widely Used Due to Ease of Recycling

Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper & paperboard, metal, glass, and others. The glass segment is expected to hold the largest cosmetic packaging market share as glass-based packaging offers great durability, provides a luxurious look to the product, and can be recycled easily.

Durability and Protection Against Contamination to Boost Demand for Cosmetic Bottles

In terms of product type, the market is divided into tubes, jars, bottles, pumps & dispensers, and others. The bottles segment is predicted to account for the largest market share as they protect the cosmetics from leakage, contamination, and degradation. They are also quite durable as they are made from glass or high-quality plastic.

Skincare Products to Extensively Use Cosmetic Packaging with Rising Efforts to Protect Skin Health

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into skincare, haircare, and makeup. The skincare segment is set to account for the biggest share in the market as more customers are increasing their focus on improving their skin health. The rapid adoption of makeup products has also boosted the demand for high-quality skincare items, which will further fuel the need for durable and robust beauty packaging solutions.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions in Manufacturing & Trade Activities During COVID-19 Outbreak Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major shift in the global supply & demand chains, trade dynamics, and logistics. Manufacturers also faced severe losses during this period. Moreover, factors, such as reduced flexible expenditure, rising unemployment rates, lockdowns, and social distancing regulations, transformed consumer behavior. Disruptions in value chain also had a major impact on the cosmetic packaging market growth. However, to survive the new restrictions, adapt to the shifting preferences of consumers, and lessen the impact of the pandemic, many companies embraced new strategies. Cosmetic manufacturers were planning to innovate their existing products and apply strategies that helped them stabilize their business.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/cosmetic-packaging-market-102130

Report Coverage:

The cosmetic packaging market research report offers valuable quantitative and qualitative insights into the functioning of the market. Some of the quantitative insights include the market size in terms of value of each segment & sub-segment, and regions included in the report. The report also highlights qualitative insights, such as driving & restraining factors, key trends and growth avenues for the market. It also covers the competitive landscape of the industry.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Consumption of Cosmetic Items to Augment Market Progress

The demand for cosmetics is growing at a strong pace across developed as well as developing countries due to factors such as growing disposable income and increasing awareness regarding high-quality cosmetic and beauty products. Moreover, customers are increasing their investments in cosmetic items as many organic, green, and sustainable products are now easily available in the market. These factors are set to boost the demand for beauty packaging products.

However, enforcement of strict regulations regarding the production of cosmetics and rising environmental concerns might hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Market Due to Growing Adoption of Cosmetics

Asia Pacific is set to hold a dominant position in the global market share as this region is fast becoming a lucrative market for cosmetics. Many reputed cosmetic brands are planning to set up their base in countries, such as India and China, to expand their customer base. The growing number of social media influencers in the region is also expected to boost the sales of cosmetic products, thereby accelerating the adoption of high-quality packaging solutions.

North America has occupied the second place in the market as the U.S. is the largest exporter of cosmetics and cosmetic packaging products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Market Players to Focus on Increasing their Production Capacity

Many leading companies operating in the market are focusing on increasing their production capacity to cater to the growing demand for versatile and high-quality beauty packaging products. The key players in this industry include Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Unilever.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/cosmetic-packaging-market-102130

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Cosmetic Packaging Market

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Paper & Paperboard Glass Metal Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Jars Tubes Bottles Pumps & Dispensers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Skincare Haircare Makeup Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cosmetic-packaging-market-102130

Key Industry Development:

January 2023: FANCL, a Japanese cosmetics and dietary supplements company, collaborated with Kirin to introduce cosmetics packaging made with the by-products of beer.

Read Related Insights:

Cosmetics Industry to Worth USD 415.29 Billion by 2028 | With a 5% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com