Fiber Cement Market to Worth USD 17.18 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber cement market share was valued at USD 12.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 13.14 billion in 2023 to USD 17.18 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

An advanced material used in construction, fiber cement is made of cellulosic fiber, portland cement, and silica which augments the elasticity and structural strength of products. The materials’ advantages over traditional cement increase their demand, propelling the growth of the market during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Fiber Cement Market, 2023-2030."

Major Players Profiled in the Fiber Cement Market Report:

James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland)

ETEX Group (Belgium)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Saint Gobain (France)

CSR Limited (Australia)

Nichiha Corporation (Japan)

Cembrit Group A/S (Denmark)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand)

plycem corporation (Costa Rica)

Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 17.18 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.77 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 310 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Material

By End User

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa fiber cement market Growth Drivers Superior Properties to Escalate Market Growth with Propelling Demand ETEX Group’s Acquisition of USRA to Strengthen Position by Building Sustainable Products

Segments:

Wide Availability and Cost Effectiveness Augments Portland’s Growth

By material, the market is classified into Portland, silica, cellulosic, and others. Portland holds the largest fiber cement market share, owing to advantages offered such as temperature reduction of ceiling walls, cost-effectiveness, and wide availability propels growth.

Siding Dominates Market with Several Advantages Over Other Products

By application, the market is categorized into siding, roofing, cladding, molding & trimming, and others. Siding dominates the market with its robust properties that include significant tensile strength, structural flexibility, crackproof, and low maintenance cost.

Rise in Urbanization Drives Dominance of Residential Segment

By end-use, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Rapid urbanization, increasing population, and growing construction activities drive the growth of the residential segment.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

COVID-19 Impact

Closures of Cement Manufacturing Units during Pandemic Stifled Market

The pandemic drastically affected the market with lockdown restrictions and stringent laws associated with transportation. Agriculture, automotive & transportation, and healthcare industries were diversely affected. Furthermore, the U.S. and Germany along with the global market were negatively impacted asdeveloped nations closed cement production

Report Coverage



The research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing material, applications, end-use, and leading companies. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends, significant industry advancements, and quantitative data in terms of value and volume. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Properties of Fiber Cement Increase Demand Bolstering Market Growth

Considered an advanced material in the construction sector, the product has witnessed prolific demand in recent years. The younger population has been observed to shift toward urban areas to experience a better lifestyle, which has surged construction activities giving rise to product demand. Growing industrialization and high demand are anticipated to upscale the fiber cement market growth.

However, strict laws regarding the use of fibrous silicate minerals and the health issues associated with it are likely to limit the product’s adoption.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Driven by Growing Surge in Residential Projects

Asia Pacific dominates the market and held a market revenue in 2022 of USD 5.49 billion. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising population and increasing residential projects along with a surge in exterior and interior designing activities.

North America observed growth with increasing demand for fiber cement for the safety and aesthetic appeal it provides to residential projects.

Competitive Landscape

Strong Regional Presence Solidifies Market Leader's Position

The market consists of large players fiercely competing to solidify their positions. Participants actively focus on innovations, acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to increase global reach. Industry leaders maintain a competitive edge with a wide network for distribution, innovative product offerings, and a strong presence.

Key Industry Development

November 2022 - ETEX Group announced the acquisition of USRA. The acquisition aims to establish a presence in lightweight, sustainable building solutions, including plasterboard and cement.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fiber Cement Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken By Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Fiber Cement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Material (Value & Volume) Portland Silica Cellulosic Others By Application (Value & Volume) Siding Roofing Cladding Molding & Trimming Others By End-use (Value & Volume) Residential Non-residential By Region (Value & Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Fiber Cement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Material (Value & Volume) Portland Silica Cellulosic Others By Application (Value & Volume) Siding Roofing Cladding Molding & Trimming Others By End-use (Value & Volume) Residential Non-residential By Country (Value & Volume) U.S By End-use (Value & Volume) Residential Non-residential Canada By End-use (Value & Volume) Residential Non-residential

Europe Fiber Cement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Material (Value & Volume) Portland Silica Cellulosic Others By Application (Value & Volume) Siding Roofing Cladding Molding & Trimming Others



TOC Continued...!

