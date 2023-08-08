France Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028: Opportunities with Existing and Upcoming Facilities, Across IT, Electrical, Mechanical infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France data center market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with expectations to reach a value of $4.06 billion by 2028, displaying a commendable CAGR of 4.66% from its 2022 value of $3.09 billion

This report delves into the thriving landscape of the France data center industry, comprehensively analyzing the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in various infrastructure segments such as IT, electrical, mechanical, and general construction, as well as tier standards.

The market's success is driven by the government's proactive initiatives, propelling digitalization, AI/ML technologies, and big data solutions, positioning France at the forefront of technological advancement and innovation. Moreover, France's commitment to renewable energy sources sets it apart from other Western European countries, boasting a rich abundance of hydroelectricity, nuclear power, wind energy, and solar photovoltaic power.

This dedication to sustainability aligns with the global push for a greener future and further enhances France's appeal as a data center hub. Among the key investment destinations, Paris, the capital city, has emerged as the primary hub within the FLAP market (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris), leveraging its strategic location and well-established infrastructure.

This makes Paris an attractive choice for data center development. Notable investors in the France data center market include CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Orange Business Services, Thesee DataCenter, and Telehouse, with new entrants like Stratosfair, Cloud HQ, Nation Data Center (NDC), and Titan Datacenters fueling dynamic growth in the sector.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and France colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France

Facilities Covered (Existing): 129

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12

Coverage: 8+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in France

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The France data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered France

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

APL Data Center

Artelia

Arup

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Energies & Services

CapIngelec

Eiffage

EYP MCF

JERLAURE

M+W Group

LPI Group

Mercury

Reid Brewin Architects

TPF Ingenierie

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Carrier

Condair

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Eaton

ebm-papst

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

GS Yuasa

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Kohler-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CyrusOne

Data4

Digital Realty

DTiX

Euclyde Data Centers

Equinix

Telehouse

New Entrants

CloudHQ

Nation Data Center

Stratosfair

Titan Datacenters

Yondr

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Paris

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Paris

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jh6ko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment