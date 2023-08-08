FL Entertainment: Weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 8 August 2023
Share Transactions Disclosure
FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 31 July and 4 August 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 15 June 2023.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2023-07-31
|BUY
|4
|9.250000
|37.00
|XAMS
|2023-07-31
|SELL
|21
|9.300000
|195.30
|XAMS
|2023-08-01
|SELL
|99
|9.348485
|925.50
|XAMS
|2023-08-02
|BUY
|1
|9.450000
|9.45
|XAMS
|2023-08-02
|SELL
|504
|9.469444
|4 772.60
|XAMS
|2023-08-03
|BUY
|177
|10.084746
|1 785.00
|XAMS
|2023-08-03
|SELL
|708
|11.442938
|8 101.60
|XAMS
|2023-08-04
|BUY
|1658
|9.363963
|15 525.45
|XAMS
|2023-08-04
|SELL
|309
|9.569094
|2 956.85
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://www.flentertainment.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About FL Entertainment
Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world’s largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.
ISIN: NL0015000X07 - Bloomberg: FLE NA - Reuters: FLE.AS
