Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market Analysis 2023-2028: Growing Development and Commercialization - Focus on Antihistamines, Immunotherapies, and Intranasal Corticosteroids

The Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 12.06 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.41 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.03%.

This comprehensive report presents a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market, shedding light on their financial performance and recent developments. It offers valuable insights into prominent companies such as SKG Internationals, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, and more.

The report introduces a proprietary tool, the Competitive Quadrant, designed to evaluate companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score, using factors like financial performance, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and market share growth.

With its in-depth analysis, this report equips industry players with essential insights to make informed decisions and navigate the competitive landscape successfully.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 216 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentations

By Class of Drugs, the market is classified into Antihistamines, Immunotherapies, and Intranasal Corticosteroids.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified into Intranasal, Intraocular, Oral, and Parenteral.

By Application, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis

Growing Use of Tobacco Promote Allergic Rhinitis

Availability of Different Modes of Administration

Restraints

Side Effects of Treatment for Allergic Rhinitis

Opportunities

Growing Development and Commercialization of Allergic Rhinitis Drugs

Increasing Government and Organization Initiatives for Awareness of Allergic Rhinitis

Challenges

No Standard Cure for Allergic Rhinitis

Market Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

Ansoff Matrix Analysis

Company Profiles

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

ALK-Abello A/S

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Apotex Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Cigna

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

FAES Farma SA

Fosun Pharma USA Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Himalaya Wellness Co.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Corp.

Novartis Ag

Sanofi S.A.

SKG Internationals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

