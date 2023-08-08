Global Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $635.5 Million by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Insulated Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Structural Insulated Panels Market to Reach $635.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Structural Insulated Panels estimated at US$430.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The market scope focuses on the analysis of the global Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) industry, including Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Magnesium Oxide (MGO), and Other Facing Materials.

The analysis encompasses the recent past, current, and future market trends for SIPs and related materials, with data presented in US$ Thousand for the years 2014 through 2030.

The scope provides an independent analysis of annual sales and CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for each region and type, enabling stakeholders to understand the market's trajectory and potential opportunities for growth in residential and non-residential segments, including applications in building walls, roofs, and cold storage.

Additionally, the 16-year perspective highlights the value sales percentage breakdown for key regions, providing a comprehensive outlook for the SIPs market's evolution from 2014 to 2030.

EPS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$486.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the XPS segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $116.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Structural Insulated Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$116.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$138.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $430.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $635.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Structural Insulated Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

ACME Panel

Eagle Panel Systems, Inc.

Foam Laminates of Vermont

Foard Panel Inc.

Future Building of America Company

ICS Eco-SIPs

Insulspan

ISOPAN SPA

Kingspan Group PLC

Lattonedil Spa Milano

Metecno SpA

Nohara Holdings, Inc.

Premier Building Systems

Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG

T. Clear Corporation

The Murus Company, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktt8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment