Global Hybrid Bikes Market to Reach $9.83 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Product Innovation and Growing Health Awareness Among Riders

The global hybrid bikes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% to reach $9.83 billion by 2030 from $7.1 billion in 2023.
This report on global hybrid bikes market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global hybrid bikes market by segmenting the market based on product type, size, material, end user, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the hybrid bikes market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- BMC Group Holding AG.
- Boardman Bikes Ltd,
- Cannondale Bicycle Corporation,
- Diamondback
- Firefox Bikes
- Fuji Bike Worldwide,
- Giant Bicycle, Inc.
- Jamis Bikes
- Marin Bikes
- Raleigh America
- SCOTT Sports SA
- Shimano Inc.
- Specialized Bicycle Components
- Trek Bicycle Corporation
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Versatile Properties
- Rising Awareness Regarding Health and Security Among Riders
- Product Innovation and Integration of Smart Technologies
Challenges
- Preference for Alternatives
- Limited Penetration
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Fitness Bicycle
- Dual Sports Bicycle
- Urban & Commuter Bicycle
by Size
- XXS
- XS
- S
- M
- L
- XL
- XXL
by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Carbon Fibers
by End-user
- Men
- Women
- Kids
by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
