Global Hybrid Bikes Market to Reach $9.83 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Product Innovation and Growing Health Awareness Among Riders

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Bike Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid bikes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% to reach $9.83 billion by 2030 from $7.1 billion in 2023.

This report on global hybrid bikes market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global hybrid bikes market by segmenting the market based on product type, size, material, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the hybrid bikes market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Versatile Properties
  • Rising Awareness Regarding Health and Security Among Riders
  • Product Innovation and Integration of Smart Technologies

Challenges

  • Preference for Alternatives
  • Limited Penetration

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

  • Fitness Bicycle
  • Dual Sports Bicycle
  • Urban & Commuter Bicycle

by Size

  • XXS
  • XS
  • S
  • M
  • L
  • XL
  • XXL

by Material

  • Steel
  • Aluminium
  • Carbon Fibers

by End-user

  • Men
  • Women
  • Kids

by Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

