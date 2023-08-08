EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 8 August 2023 at 12.00

Efecte's CFO will change

Efecte's CFO Taru Mäkinen has decided to leave Efecte by the end of September and will continue her career at another employer. Efecte has started the recruitment process for a new CFO.

“I want to thank Taru for her valuable part in building the European Alternative in cloud-based service management. Taru has significantly developed Efecte’s financial processes and ways of working as the company has grown and I wish her all the best in her future endeavors” says Efecte’s CEO, Niilo Fredrikson.

Further enquiries:

Niilo Fredrikson, CEO, +358 50 356 7177

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.