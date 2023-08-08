Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Service (EV Charging Service, Battery Swapping Service), by Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by Application (Private, Semi-Public, Public, Commercial), by Charging Type (Slow DC (<49 kW), Fast DC (50-149 kW), Level 1 Ultra-Fast DC (150-349 KW), Level 2 Ultra-Fast DC (>349 kW), Other), by Infrastructure Type (Normal Charging, Type 2, CCS, CHAdeMO, Tesla SC, GB/T Fast) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market was valued at US$18.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Increasing Symbiotic Relationship Between EV Charging and Grid Stability

The integration of electric vehicle charging infrastructure with smart grids enhances grid stability and load management. Through demand response programs, EV charging can be coordinated with electricity demand patterns, allowing for optimized energy usage and load balancing. By managing charging activities intelligently, smart grids can mitigate the impact of high charging demands on the grid and minimize infrastructure upgrades, supporting the efficient integration of electric vehicles into the existing electricity infrastructure. This fosters a symbiotic relationship between EV charging and grid stability, contributing to a more reliable and resilient energy system.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market across the globe. Several factors contributed to this downturn, affecting various aspects of the market. With lockdowns, travel restrictions, and work-from-home policies, the overall mobility of people and vehicles was severely limited during the pandemic. Reduced commuting and travel resulted in lower demand for EV charging services, particularly in public spaces like shopping centers, airports, and workplaces. This decline in demand translated into decreased revenues for charging station operators and service providers.

The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, impacting the production and distribution of EV charging infrastructure components. Delays in the manufacturing and shipment of charging stations, EV connectors, and charging cables caused project delays and hindered the expansion of charging networks. Moreover, limited access to raw materials and increased costs also affected the supply chain's efficiency.

The pandemic also affected the automotive industry, including electric vehicle sales. Supply chain disruptions, dealership closures, and reduced consumer spending led to a decline in EV sales during certain periods of the pandemic. Lower EV sales directly impacted the demand for charging infrastructure, as fewer vehicles were being added to the market, reducing the need for charging station installations.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Advancements in Charging Technology is Driving the Market Growth

Continuous advancements in charging technology are driving the growth of the EV charging infrastructure market. Innovations like fast-charging solutions enable rapid replenishment of EV batteries, reducing charging time significantly and enhancing the convenience for EV owners. Wireless charging technology allows for more seamless and user-friendly charging experiences, eliminating the need for physical connectors. Moreover, bidirectional charging capabilities enable vehicles to discharge energy back to the grid during peak demand, supporting grid stability and promoting vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications.

Supportive Government Initiatives and Policies

Government support is crucial in accelerating the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Many countries have implemented supportive policies, incentives, and regulations to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and the deployment of charging stations. These initiatives include financial incentives, tax credits, grants, and subsidies for EV buyers and charging station operators. Additionally, governments set ambitious targets for EV adoption and infrastructure development, providing a clear roadmap for market players and stimulating investments in charging networks.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives Will Create More Opportunities

The ongoing urbanization trend has necessitated the development of efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions in cities. Smart city initiatives aim to create sustainable urban environments by integrating EV charging infrastructure with public transportation systems, energy management, and urban planning. This integration ensures that charging stations are strategically placed in high-traffic areas, transit hubs, and public spaces, making EV charging convenient for city dwellers and promoting EV adoption.

Increasing Investments from Private Sector

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has attracted substantial investments from the private sector. Automotive manufacturers, energy companies, technology firms, and charging network operators recognize the business potential in providing charging solutions. These stakeholders invest in expanding charging networks, forging partnerships, and developing innovative charging technologies to capitalize on the growing EV market. Private investments are instrumental in scaling up charging infrastructure and fostering healthy competition in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., Chargemaster Limited, ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, Delta Electronics, Eaton Corporation plc, General Electric Company (GE), Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect, Siemens AG, Tesla, Inc., Webasto SE. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

05 April 2023, In the EMEA region, Delta Electronics has introduced a new DC charger. According to the worldwide electronics firm from Taiwan, the 50kW DC Wallbox is suitable for on-street installation because it is just half as wide as ordinary chargers of this sort.

19 May 2023, Siemens Limited has agreed to buy the EV branch of Mumbai-based Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited in order to meet India's rapidly expanding demand for EV charging infrastructure.

