Cost Reduction and Regulatory Compliance Drive Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Growth

The report reveals a promising future for the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market, with lucrative opportunities in various sectors such as provider, hospitals, physician practices/clinics, IDNs/MCOs/ACOs/HIEs, and payers.

The global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2019 to 2024. Several factors are driving the market's growth, including the rising demand for cost reduction in healthcare, federal healthcare mandates boosting the uptake of BI solutions, increased data availability, the need to enhance healthcare outcomes and patient satisfaction, and a growing focus on regulatory compliance and reporting.

The report serves as a valuable resource for making informed business decisions. It delves into the market size and forecast for the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market through 2024, segmented by technology, function, product, application, end-use industry, and region.

Key Segments of the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market

Technology: Traditional Business Intelligence

Cloud Business Intelligence

Mobile Business Intelligence Function: Query and Reporting tools

On-Line Analytical Processing (OLAP) and Visualization tools

Performance Management/Monitoring & alerts Product: Platform

Software

Services Application: Clinical

Clinical Care Optimization

Physician Performance Benchmarking & Monitoring

Regulatory Reporting & Compliance

Financial Analysis

Planning, Forecasting & Budgeting

Revenue Cycle Management

Claims Analysis

Operational Performance & Cost Management

Resource & Human Capital Management

Service Line Analysis & Supply Chain Management

Marketing Analysis End Use Industry: Providers

Hospitals

Physician Practices/Clinics

IDNs/MCOs/ACOs/HIEs

Payers Region: North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia

Rest of the World Brazil



Key Features of the Report

Market Size Estimates: The report provides market size estimations in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and Forecast Analysis: It presents market trends from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts for 2019 to 2024, segmented by various factors and regions. Segmentation Analysis: The report breaks down the global market by technology, function, product, application, end-use industry, and region. Regional Analysis: The report provides a regional breakdown of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for healthcare business intelligence (BI) in the global healthcare market. Strategic Analysis: The report includes insights on M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Addressing Key Questions

The report addresses the following 11 key questions:

What are the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market by technology, function, product, application, end-use industry, and region? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will experience significant growth and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics, including drivers and challenges? What are the business risks and threats to the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market? What are the emerging trends in this healthcare business intelligence (BI) market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market? What are the new developments in the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this healthcare business intelligence (BI) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this healthcare business intelligence (BI) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this healthcare business intelligence (BI) market?

Leading Companies Profiled

The report profiles leading companies in the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market, including:

Accenture

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies

SAP AG

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

