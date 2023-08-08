Global Virtual Reality Headset Market to Reach $59.63 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rapid Advancements and Growing Adoption in Education and Healthcare

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Reality Headset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-device (Low-end, Mid-range, High-end), By Product Type (Standalone, Smartphone-enabled), By Application, By Region, And Segments Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual reality headset market size is expected to reach USD 59.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The rapid penetration of smartphones along with the continuous advancements in virtual reality (VR) technology are expected to drive market growth. The rising product adoption in the education and healthcare sectors, mainly for teaching & training purposes, is further contributing to the growth of the market.



The increasing product usage along with feature updates in devices for different applications across industries, especially during and after the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, is also driving the market growth. For instance, in January 2023, Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus) introduced new feature for heart rate tracking in Health Connect by Android integration on Meta Quest. This feature will help an individual to keep track of their daily fitness statistics.

The deployment of these devices increased as temporary lockdowns imposed by the government impelled people to shift to virtual platforms for various services. For instance, the demand for head-mounted displays witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic.



Moreover, innovations in the 3D technology and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with virtual reality headset are providing growth opportunities to the market, particularly in the manufacturing and automation industries. Virtual reality technology enhances the efficiency of product development while helping in minimizing faults in the system.

The product usage for training purposes on the production line and for remotely conducting maintenance and repair tasks provides an effective control over the production cost. Businesses are embracing state-of-the-art devices with the latest features, such as sensors for motion tracking, eye tracking, gesture input, spatial sound, and voice support, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Carl Zeiss Ag

Facebook Technologies, Llc (Oculus)

Google Llc

Htc Corporation

Lg Electronics, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Razer Inc.

Fove, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Hp Inc.

Virtual Reality Headset Market Report Highlights

Based on end-device, the low-end device segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 35.3% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the benefits of these devices, such as lower costs and considerable immersive experience

Based on product type segment, the smartphone-enabled product type segment is anticipated to grow significantly with the CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising penetration of advanced VR-enabled smartphones with the amalgamation of 3D technology and AI

Based on application segment, the education segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the increased product deployment in educational institutions and medical schools

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to the increased digitalization and VR technology developments, particularly in the gaming and entertainment sector

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Widespread Use Of Vr Headsets In Industrial Applications

3.3.1.2 Growing Digitalization And Rapid Technological Advancement

3.3.1.3 Rising Vr Penetration In Consumer Electronics

3.3.2 Market Restraint/Challenges Analysis

3.3.2.1 Spatial Discomfort & Risk Of Other Ailments

3.3.2.2 High Cost Of Virtual Reality Headset

3.4 Industry Challenges

3.5 Industry Opportunities

3.6 Industry Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 Macroeconomic Analysis

3.7 Virtual Reality Headset Market - Covid - 19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 End - Device Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Product Type Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Application Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Regional Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Virtual Reality Headset Market - Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgsxlb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.