Global Virtual Reality Headset Market Propelled by Rapid Smartphone Penetration and Technological Advancements - Companies Include Google, Microsoft, Razer and Valve

The global flow diverters market size is anticipated to reach USD 722.59 million by 2030, to expand at a CAGR of 13.22%.

Rising awareness about minimally invasive treatment option, regulatory approvals, collaboration and partnerships, along with growing research activity in the field of brain aneurysm treatment are driving the market growth.



Increasing number of patients suffering from hypertension significantly increases the risk of brain aneurysm. For instance, as per the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in 2022, Hypertension is one of the top causes of death worldwide, accounting for 12.8% of all fatalities each year. Furthermore, as per the WHO in 2023, worldwide, an estimated 1.28 billion persons aged 30-79 years have hypertension, with the majority (two-thirds) living in middle and low income nations. These factors are expected to increase the demand in the coming years.



Several initiatives launched by the government of various countries to improve public awareness and treatment related to cerebral aneurysm are anticipated to spur the demand in near future. For instance, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation of Canada works toward spreading awareness and educating about brain aneurysm. This programs include and social media campaigns early access to monthly educational webinars for highlighting the prevalence of brain aneurysm.



Companies are developing and launching technologically advanced products for attracting more customers in the market. For instance, in January 2020, MicroVention, Inc. (a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation) has gained FDA Premarket Clearance for their FRED, which is used to treat cerebral aneurysms. It makes use of a self-expanding, woven nitinol mesh to reroute blood flow and facilitate aneurysm closure which is expected to boost the demand in the near future.

Companies Mentioned

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

Microvention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

Balt Extrusion Sa

Cerus Endovascular Inc.

Microport Corporation

Phenox Gmbh

Acandis Gmbh

Cerenovus (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Inspiremd, Inc.

Flow Diverters Market Report Highlights

Based on diameter size, >5 mm flow diverter segment dominated the overall market with a share of 65.41% in 2022 owing to their increasing demand and application in treating giant and wide intracranial aneurysms (>10 mm vessel diameter).

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue with a share of 36.06% in 2022 owing to high prevalence rate of brain aneurysm and presence of key market players in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.00% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the presence of large target population, and increasing healthcare spending in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $268.88 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $722.59 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Flow Diverters Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List Of Key Applicationrs

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing Incidences Of Brain Aneurysm

3.6.1.2 Introduction Of Technologically Advanced Products

3.6.1.3 Rise In Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.6.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.6.2.1 High Cost Of Treatment

3.7 Flow Diverters: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Flow Diverters Market: Segment Analysis, By Diameter Size, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Flow Diverters Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Diameter Size, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Flow Diverters Market - Competitive Analysis



