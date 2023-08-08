Rising Demand for Plant-Based Products Drives Global Almond Butter Market Growth: Hormel Foods Corporation and BARNEY BUTTER Among Key Players

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond Butter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global almond butter market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,284.1 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030, in terms of revenue.

Consumption of plant-based products has increased as a result of the rising popularity of natural and organic diets. The increasing utilization of almond butter as an ingredient in the food & beverages processing industry and cosmetics industries is driving the growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the almond butter industry. Due to lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, there was a surge in demand for pantry staples and plant-based food products, including almond butter. On the other hand, supply chain disruptions, and reduced trade have affected the almond industry and impacted the availability and pricing of almond butter.

Companies Mentioned

Hormel Foods Corporation

BARNEY BUTTER

Nutty Novelties

8th Avenue Food & Provisions

Hallstar

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Cache Creek Foods

Nuts 'N More

Once Again

SOPHIM IBERIA S.L

Almond Butter Market Report Highlights

Based on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 88.6% in 2022. The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period owing to the increasing health awareness and adoption of cruelty-free and non-chemical-based products.

Based on the distribution channel, the B2B segment dominated the market and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries such as the food & beverage processing industry. The B2B segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period

Europe held the largest market share of 36.3% in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period due to the presence of key players such as Petrow Food Group, Biona Organic, Two Nods Nut Butter, among others

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing consumption of almond butter due to the increasing presence of startups such as Nutty Yogi, Happy Jars, and Open Secret among others, and the growing cosmetic market in developed countries such as China, Japan, and India

Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, R&D activities, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the companies over the past years. For instance, in February 2022, Nuts 'N More launched its range of gluten-free, all-natural, high in protein, non-GMO, low-sugar almond butter spread. The primary goal behind the new product development is to expand the product portfolio and cater to more customers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $705.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1284.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Almond Butter Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Global Almond Butter Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Global Almond Butter Market: Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4 Market Challenges Analysis

3.5 Global Almond Butter Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Global Almond Butter Market - Roadmap

3.7 Global Almond Butter Market - Market Entry Strategy

3.8 Global Almond Butter Market - Impact of COVID 19



Chapter 4 Almond Butter Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1 Demographic Analysis

4.2 Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3 Factors Influencing Buying Behavior

4.4 Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5 Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5 Global almond butter market: Nature estimates and trend analysis

5.1 Global almond butter market: Nature movement analysis and market share, 2018 and 2030

5.2 Organic

5.2.1 Global almond butter market estimates and forecasts for organic, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Conventional

5.3.1 Global almond butter market estimates and forecasts for conventional, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Global almond butter market: Distribution channel estimates and trend analysis

Chapter 7 Almond butter market: Regional estimates and trend analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.3 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.4 Vendor Landscape

8.4.1 Company market share analysis, 2022 (%)



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2djc4

