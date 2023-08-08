Strategic Decision-making with Data: Understand Greece's Loyalty Market Dynamics with Over 50 KPIs and Forecast

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Greece is expected to grow by 11.8% on annual basis to reach US$1042.9 million in 2023.



In value terms, the loyalty market in Greece has recorded a CAGR of 12.2% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in Greece will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.2% during 2023-2027. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$933.0 million in 2022 to reach US$1593.4 million by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The report's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope of the Report

This report is focused on providing comprehensive, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Greece. It covers various key market segments, including the Greece retail sector spend value trend analysis, which involves analyzing the spend in ecommerce and point of sale (POS).

The report delves into the market size and future growth dynamics of loyalty spend in Greece based on key performance indicators, functional domains, and loyalty program types. It explores loyalty schemes and loyalty platforms in detail, along with various program types like points programs, tier-based programs, mission-driven programs, spend-based programs, gaming programs, free perks programs, subscription programs, community programs, refer a friend program, paid programs, and cashback programs.

Furthermore, the report investigates the loyalty spend market size and growth dynamics by different channels, including in-store, online, and mobile. It also analyzes loyalty spend across various key sectors in Greece, such as retail, financial services, healthcare & wellness, restaurants & food delivery, travel & hospitality (cabs, hotels, airlines), telecoms, media & entertainment, and others.

Additionally, the report provides insights into loyalty spend in specific key sectors by online, in-store, and mobile app channels. It also explores loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics in key sectors by business model, including seller-driven, payment instrument, and others.

Moreover, the report investigates loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics in key sectors based on accessibility, consumer type, membership type, loyalty platforms, software platforms, and consumer demographics & behavior.

The consumer demographics & behavior section includes an analysis of loyalty spend based on age group, income level, and gender. The report also considers loyalty platform spend based on software, services, and custom-built or off-the-shelf platforms.

In summary, this report aims to provide a comprehensive overview and analysis of loyalty programs in Greece, focusing on various market segments and key sectors while exploring growth dynamics based on different metrics and characteristics.

Reasons to buy

Gain insights into the Greece loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Greece loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the Greece loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.

Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.

