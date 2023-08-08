Rubicon Organics™ Announces New Product Launches Under Simply Bare™ Organic and 1964 Supply Co™ and the Further Expansion of Canada's Leading Topical Brand, Wildflower™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics™ Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”, “Rubicon”, or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis, today announces new product launches under its three flagship brands: the super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, the premium brand 1964 Supply Co.™, and Wildflower™, Canada’s leading topical brand1, with new products and formats.



”Guided by a commitment to continuous innovation; our focus at Rubicon Organics™ is on superior genetics and expansion into value added products. Our highly anticipated summer launches range from new cultivars and formats through to an expansion of our sought-after live rosin edibles and Wildflower™ topicals. Every innovation is created through an exploration of the market, insights from our customers and a deep understanding of our consumer; continuing to amplify our premium, award-winning portfolio,” said Melanie Ramsey, Chief Commercial Officer.

SIMPLY BARETM ORGANIC PRODUCT LAUNCHES INCLUDING FIRST LAUNCH OF SUPER-PREMIUM CBD:THC PRODUCT

Simply Bare™ Organic, Rubicon Organics’ flagship super-premium cannabis brand, is introducing:

BC Organic Harlequin: available in pre-rolls (5 x 0.3g), a new smaller “pinner” format, coming in at a ratio of 11% CBD and 8% THC, a currently unsatisfied market segment in high demand.

This Fraser Valley Organic Products Association (“FVOPA”) organic certified 1:1 cultivar, is a cross of Columbian Gold x Thai Landrace with invigorating aromas of musky earth with hints of Mango, grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days, cold cured and hand packed in hemp cones.

BC Organic Jelly Breath : available in 3.5g and 28g flower and 3x0.5g infused and non-infused pre-rolls.

A FVOPA Organic certified hybrid with the lineage of Mendo Breath x Dos-Si-Do, this vibrant plant is filled with deep purple jelly hues and wispy lime green foxtailing with sweet berry and funky, dank aromas.



BC Organic Scotti Biscotti : available in 3.5g flower and 1x0.5g/3x0.5g non infused pre-rolls.

This indica dominant hybrid comes from the rare parents Scott’s OG x Biscotti is a FVOPA organic certified sweet treat. This cultivar opens with decadent flavours of sweet biscotti and ends with a gassy punch.



All Simply Bare™ Organic strains are grown in living soil, hang dried for 14 days, cold cured and non-irradiated. These new strains will be available in Alberta, BC, Ontario and Quebec from July 2023. Learn more about Simply Bare Organic at: www.SimplyBare.com.

1964 SUPPLY COTM PRODUCT LAUNCHES INCLUDES EXPANSION OF LIVE ROSIN EDIBLES

1964 Supply Co™, Rubicon Organics’ premium cannabis brand, is expanding into new categories, whilst continuing to excite consumers and customers with it’s legacy inspired genetics by introducing:

Live Rosin Gummies: available in 2 x 5 mg format. Building on the success of 1964 Supply Co™ products in the flower & pre-roll category, the brand will launch their first edibles with two new Live Rosin Gummies in April 2023 and has expanded to five flavours available (Pink Lemonade, Berry Blitz, Strawberry Watermelon, Tropical Punch, and Green Apple).

These disruptive edibles use strain specific, live rosin infusions, giving consumers a full-spectrum experience, making them stand out in the crowded distillate marketplace. 1964 Supply Co™ Gummies are Vegan & Gluten-Free, making them easily accessible to edible consumers across Canada.



Comatose Rosin Roll: available in 1g. The 1964 Heavy Hitter line-up continues to grow with our newest infused pre-roll.

This single strain mix of flower and hash rosin from our award-winning cultivar, Organic Comatose. The combination of flower and potent hash rosin allows the Comatose terpene profile to shine, giving consumers a perfect mix of flavour and potency.



1964 Supply Co™ New Cultivars Launched

Death Bubba : available in 3.5g flower and 1g pre-roll.

This classic BC cultivar has deep roots in the legacy market. Death Bubba is a potent cross of Death Star and the iconic Bubba Kush which is an indica-dominant cultivar with pungent piney, earthy aromas.



Gelato 41 : available in 3.5g, 14g flower and 5 pack pre-rolls.

Gelato #41 is a legendary cultivar that comes from a cross of Thin Mint GSC & Sunset Sherbet. Known for its sweet, herbal aromas, this product is the perfect option for a seasoned consumer who's looking for a potent, flavourful cultivar.



All 1964 Supply Co™ flower is grown in our living soil, hang dried for 14 days, cold cured and non-irradiated. Gelato #41 is available in Alberta, BC, Ontario and Quebec and Death Bubba will be available in Ontario starting August 2023 with anticipated launches in other provinces in the coming months. Learn more about 1964 Supply Co™ at: 1964SupplyCo.Com.

WILDFLOWER™ PRODUCT LINE EXPANSION

Rubicon Organics’™ #11 topical brand, Wildflower™, is introducing two new products under the Wildflower brand:

WILDFLOWER™ Extra Strength Relief Stick: available in a 60g features our highest concentration of CBD (900mg per stick).





available in a 60g features our highest concentration of CBD (900mg per stick). WILDFLOWER™ 1:1 CBD:THC Relief Stick : available in 30g has a balanced concentration of THC (105 mg per stick) and CBD (105 mg per stick).

Both product formulations are blended with Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, and therapeutic essential oils such as Arnica and Wintergreen. The texture and stick applicator allow for easy and targeted application, while Peppermint and Eucalyptus result in our Relief Stick’s signature lasting scent.



WILDFLOWER™ products are available in all major provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Find out more about our new Wildflower products on its website: www.wildflower.ca.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™, its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™ and its topical brand Wildflower™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

1 Hifyre data for topical products covering 12 months ending June 30, 2022



