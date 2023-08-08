Global Smart Headphones - Strategic Business Report (2023 to 2030): Promising Growth in Japan, Canada, and Germany with Apple, Sony, LG Electronics, and Others Analyzed

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Headphones - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Headphones Market Expected to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2030







In the transformed post-COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for smart headphones, valued at US$6.1 billion in 2022, is projected to experience significant growth and reach a revised size of US$26.9 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed in the report, wireless headphones are expected to perform particularly well, with a projected CAGR of 21.7% and an estimated value of US$23.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the wired headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next eight-year period.

The U.S. Smart Headphones Market Estimated at $1.9 Billion, while China to Grow at 19.5% CAGR

The smart headphones market in the U.S. is estimated to be valued at US$1.9 billion in 2022. On the other hand, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 billion by the year 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 18.2% and 17.2% CAGR, respectively, from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 14.7%.



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always the opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession







