New York, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ice Cream Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031861/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Ice Cream Market to Reach $126.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ice Cream estimated at US$78.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$126.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.2% over the period 2022-2030. Take Home, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$84.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Impulse segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Ice Cream market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured)

- Blue Bell Creameries

- General Mills Inc.

- Lotte Confectionery

- Mars

- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

- Mihan Dairy Inc.

- Nestlé

- Turkey Hill

- Unilever Group Nestle S.A.

- Wells Dairy Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031861/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ice Cream - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ice Cream by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Impulse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Impulse by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Impulse by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artisanal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Artisanal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Artisanal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialist Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Specialist Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialist Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 22: World Ice Cream Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Take

Home by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Take Home by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Take Home by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Packaging Formats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Packaging Formats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Packaging Formats

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cups &

Tubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Cups & Tubs by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Cups & Tubs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bars &

Pops by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Bars & Pops by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Bars & Pops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vanilla by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Vanilla by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Vanilla by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chocolate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Chocolate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Chocolate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Fruit by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Fruit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Flavors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Other Flavors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Flavors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ice Cream Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Type - Take Home, Impulse and Artisanal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Ice Cream by Type - Take

Home, Impulse and Artisanal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Take Home, Impulse and

Artisanal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Ice Cream by Distribution

Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Distribution

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Specialist

Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and

Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Packaging Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups &

Tubs and Bars & Pops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Ice Cream by Packaging Format -

Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Flavor - Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vanilla, Chocolate,

Fruit and Other Flavors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Type - Take Home, Impulse and Artisanal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Ice Cream by Type - Take

Home, Impulse and Artisanal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Take Home, Impulse and

Artisanal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Ice Cream by Distribution

Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Packaging Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups &

Tubs and Bars & Pops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Flavor - Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vanilla, Chocolate,

Fruit and Other Flavors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Ice Cream Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Type - Take Home, Impulse and Artisanal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Ice Cream by Type - Take

Home, Impulse and Artisanal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Take Home, Impulse and

Artisanal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Ice Cream by Distribution

Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Packaging Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups &

Tubs and Bars & Pops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Flavor - Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vanilla, Chocolate,

Fruit and Other Flavors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Ice Cream Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Type - Take Home, Impulse and Artisanal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Ice Cream by Type - Take

Home, Impulse and Artisanal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Take Home, Impulse and

Artisanal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution

Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Ice Cream by Distribution

Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Packaging Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups &

Tubs and Bars & Pops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Flavor - Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vanilla, Chocolate,

Fruit and Other Flavors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Ice Cream Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Ice Cream by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Cream by Type - Take Home, Impulse and Artisanal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Ice Cream by Type - Take

Home, Impulse and Artisanal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Take Home, Impulse and

Artisanal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Ice Cream by Distribution

Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Packaging Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups &

Tubs and Bars & Pops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Packaging Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Flavor - Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other

Flavors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vanilla, Chocolate,

Fruit and Other Flavors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Ice Cream Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Type - Take Home, Impulse and Artisanal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Ice Cream by Type - Take

Home, Impulse and Artisanal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Take Home, Impulse and

Artisanal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Ice Cream by Distribution

Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets,

Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Packaging Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups &

Tubs and Bars & Pops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Packaging Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Flavor - Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other

Flavors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: France Historic Review for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Vanilla, Chocolate, Fruit and Other Flavors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: France 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Flavor -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vanilla, Chocolate,

Fruit and Other Flavors for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Ice Cream Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Type - Take Home, Impulse and Artisanal -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Ice Cream by Type - Take

Home, Impulse and Artisanal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Take Home, Impulse and

Artisanal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other

Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Ice Cream by

Distribution Channel - Specialist Stores, Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution

Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Specialist Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience

Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Cream by Packaging Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups &

Tubs and Bars & Pops - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Germany Historic Review for Ice Cream by Packaging

Format - Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ice Cream by

Packaging Format - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Packaging Formats, Cups & Tubs and Bars & Pops for the



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031861/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________