Analysis of the World's Skin Toner Industry, 2023-2028 - Asia-Pacific Leads the Way: AI and IoT Devices Provide Personalized Skin Nourishment Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Skin Toner Market Forecast to 2028 - Analysis by Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin toner market is witnessing significant growth, projected to reach US$1.59 billion by 2028, with an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028. This surge in demand is driven by a growing consumer focus on personal appearance and skincare.

One of the key contributing factors to this market expansion is the rising popularity of exfoliating toners, which play a vital role in dissolving dead skin cells, balancing pH levels, and preparing the skin for other skincare products. Moreover, exfoliating toners are often applied at night to avoid sensitivity to sunlight, making them a crucial part of skincare routines.

The global skin toner market can be classified into two main categories: organic and conventional. In 2021, the conventional segment held a larger market share, but it is the organic segment that is expected to experience faster growth in the forecast period. The surge in demand for organic toners is a result of consumers' increasing preference for natural and chemical-free skincare products. Organic toners contain higher concentrations of active ingredients, making them appealing to consumers seeking effective and natural skincare solutions.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominates the global skin toner market and is expected to maintain the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region's growth is fueled by technological advancements in the beauty and personal care industry, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that provide personalized skin nourishment solutions. For instance, Shiseido, a renowned Japanese cosmetic company, introduced the "Optune" service in July 2019, offering customized skincare recommendations based on an individual's skin type.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted economies and industries worldwide, including the skin toner market. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns disrupted supply chains, manufacturing, and sales, resulting in delays in product deliveries and lower sales projections. Government-imposed bans on international travel further hindered collaboration and partnership plans, affecting the consumer goods industry, including the skin toner market.

However, in Asia Pacific, China led the recovery efforts with rapid vaccination drives and effective government regulations. By 2021, several countries in the region lifted restrictions, allowing cosmetic and personal care manufacturers to operate at full capacity. This facilitated the recovery of skin toner manufacturers, who responded to changing consumer preferences amid the crisis by launching innovative products, such as natural and organic skin toners. Consequently, the skin toner market in Asia Pacific experienced favorable growth.

Key players in the global skin toner market include Dickinson Brands, La Mer Technology Inc., Mario Badescu Skin Care Inc., L'Oreal Paris, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Burt's Bees, Lush Retail Ltd, The Bodyshop International Ltd, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies are actively adopting strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to expand their market presence and reach a wider consumer base.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Skin Toner Market Overview

5. Skin Toner Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Skin Toner - Global Market Analysis

7. Skin Toner Market Analysis - By Type

8. Skin Toner Market Analysis - By Category

9. Skin Toner Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10. Skin Toner Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Skin Toner Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix



