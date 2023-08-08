Global Electrophoresis Industry Forecast, 2028: Shift from Plant-based to Genome-based Drug Discovery Presents Business Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrophoresis Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrophoresis market is anticipated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, growing from USD 3.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, as well as the shift from plant-based to genome-based drug discovery. However, the growth of the electrophoresis market is hindered by time-consuming operations and limited sample analysis capabilities.

In the electrophoresis systems market, the gel electrophoresis segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period. The growing adoption of automated electrophoresis systems by researchers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies contributes to the dominance of gel electrophoresis systems.

Within the gel electrophoresis systems market, vertical gel electrophoresis systems are expected to witness the highest growth rate. These systems accommodate larger sample sizes compared to horizontal instruments, making them ideal for analyzing large samples in protein studies.

North America leads the electrophoresis systems market in terms of market share, with stringent regulations for quality monitoring and process validation in the US pharmaceutical sector supporting market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Funding for Proteomics and Genomics Research Growing Industry-Academia Research Collaborations Growing Use of NGS and Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing Increasing Number of Clinical, Forensic, and Research Labs Rising Incidence of Cancer, Infectious Diseases, and Genetic Disorders Growing Prominence of Nanoproteomics

Restraints Presence of Alternative Technologies Offering Better Efficiency and Results Time-Consuming Operations and Limited Sample Analysis

Opportunities High Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines Shift from Plant-based to Genome-based Drug Discovery

Challenges Safety Concerns Associated with Electrophoresis Reagents Need for High Procedural Efficiency to Ensure Accurate Results



Industry Insights

Industry Trends Integration of Microfluidic/Lab-On-Chip Technologies in Capillary Electrophoresis Nanomaterial-based Capillary Electrophoresis Transition from Manual Electrophoresis Systems to Automated Electrophoresis Systems

Pricing Analysis

CE-MS Systems

Value Chain Analysis

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

