Global Electrophoresis Industry Forecast, 2028: Shift from Plant-based to Genome-based Drug Discovery Presents Business Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrophoresis Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electrophoresis market is anticipated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2028, growing from USD 3.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, as well as the shift from plant-based to genome-based drug discovery. However, the growth of the electrophoresis market is hindered by time-consuming operations and limited sample analysis capabilities.
In the electrophoresis systems market, the gel electrophoresis segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period. The growing adoption of automated electrophoresis systems by researchers, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies contributes to the dominance of gel electrophoresis systems.
Within the gel electrophoresis systems market, vertical gel electrophoresis systems are expected to witness the highest growth rate. These systems accommodate larger sample sizes compared to horizontal instruments, making them ideal for analyzing large samples in protein studies.
North America leads the electrophoresis systems market in terms of market share, with stringent regulations for quality monitoring and process validation in the US pharmaceutical sector supporting market growth.
Report Scope
- Product categories in the electrophoresis market: electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software.
- Applications of electrophoresis: research application, diagnostic applications, and quality control & process validation.
- End-users of electrophoresis products: academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and other end users.
- Regions covered in the research report: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
- Major factors influencing market growth: drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
- Detailed analysis of key industry players, including their business overview, solutions, and services.
- Key strategies employed by companies: contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers, acquisitions, and recent developments.
- Coverage of competitive analysis for upcoming startups in the electrophoresis market ecosystem.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Research in Life Sciences Industry to Drive the Market
- Capillary Zone Electrophoresis Segment to Account for the Largest Share of European Capillary Market in 2023
- China to Witness Highest Revenue Growth During Forecast Period
- North America to Dominate Market Till 2028
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Funding for Proteomics and Genomics Research
- Growing Industry-Academia Research Collaborations
- Growing Use of NGS and Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing
- Increasing Number of Clinical, Forensic, and Research Labs
- Rising Incidence of Cancer, Infectious Diseases, and Genetic Disorders
- Growing Prominence of Nanoproteomics
- Restraints
- Presence of Alternative Technologies Offering Better Efficiency and Results
- Time-Consuming Operations and Limited Sample Analysis
- Opportunities
- High Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines
- Shift from Plant-based to Genome-based Drug Discovery
- Challenges
- Safety Concerns Associated with Electrophoresis Reagents
- Need for High Procedural Efficiency to Ensure Accurate Results
Industry Insights
- Industry Trends
- Integration of Microfluidic/Lab-On-Chip Technologies in Capillary Electrophoresis
- Nanomaterial-based Capillary Electrophoresis
- Transition from Manual Electrophoresis Systems to Automated Electrophoresis Systems
- Pricing Analysis
- CE-MS Systems
- Value Chain Analysis
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$4.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Insights
7 Electrophoresis Market, by Product
8 Electrophoresis Market, by Application
9 Electrophoresis Market, by End-user
10 Electrophoresis Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- AES Life Sciences
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Analytik Jena GmbH
- Bio World
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- C.B.S. Scientific
- Cleaver Scientific Ltd.
- Danaher Corporation
- Helena Laboratories Corporation
- Hoefer Inc.
- Kaneka Eurogentec SA
- Lonza
- Major Science Co. Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- National Analytical Corporation
- OPRL Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Sebia
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Syngene
- Takara Bio Inc.
- TBG Diagnostics Limited
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- VWR International, LLC (Avantor)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5csesa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment