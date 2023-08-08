Sodexo - Results of the adjourned meetings in relation to the solicitation of consents of the bondholders

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 8, 2023

Sodexo hereby announces the results of the adjourned meetings in relation to the solicitation of consents of the holders of bonds listed below launched on July 3, 2023 in the context of the proposed spin-off by the Issuer of its Benefits & Rewards Services (“BRS”) branch1.

Terms and conditions of the consent solicitations are set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated July 3, 2023, as amended, and relevant notices of meeting distributed to the bondholders in the manner specified in the terms and conditions of such bonds.

Sodexo bonds ISIN / Common Code Results EUR 500,000,000 0.500 per cent.

Bonds due 17 January 2024 ISIN: XS2203995910

Common Code: 220399591 Approved EUR 800,000,000 0.750 per cent.

Bonds due 14 April 2027 ISIN: XS1505132602

Common Code: 150513260 Approved EUR 500,000,000 1.000 per cent.

Bonds due 17 July 2028 ISIN: XS2203996132

Common Code: 220399613 Approved EUR 800,000,000 1.000 per cent.

Bonds due 27 April 2029 ISIN: XS2163333656

Common Code: 216333365 Approved

1 See Sodexo press release dated July 3, 2023 available on its website (www.sodexo.com).





