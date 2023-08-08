Smart Water Bottles Industry Assessment 2023-2030 with Key Competitor Market Shares

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Bottles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Water Bottles estimated at US$22.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The market scope for smart water bottles is analyzed across different geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis covers the recent past, current, and future trends from 2014 to 2030. It provides insights into annual sales in US dollars and the projected % CAGR for the period from 2022 through 2030.

Additionally, an 8-year perspective (2023 to 2030) is presented, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for each region. The analysis encompasses various materials, including polymer, metal, and other types, along with distribution channels, such as online and offline sales. This comprehensive assessment offers valuable information for stakeholders and decision-makers in the smart water bottles market.

Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.7% CAGR and reach US$64 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR



The Smart Water Bottles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-COVID policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Water Bottles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION (TOTAL 33 FEATURED)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Caktus, Inc.

Ecomo

Groking Lab Limited

Hidrate Inc.

Hydracoach, Inc.

Moikit

Open-2, LLC

Out of Galaxy, Inc.

Thermos LLC

Trago, Inc.

