Global Gastrointestinal Videoscopes Market Analysis & Strategy Report 2023: Hospitals Lead Growth in Gastrointestinal Videoscopes Adoption

The global market for Gastrointestinal Videoscopes is poised for significant growth, with sales projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The post-COVID-19 landscape has spurred demand for these advanced medical devices, and the market is estimated to have been valued at $4.9 billion in 2022. Hospitals and clinics are expected to drive this growth, with hospitals projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.1%, while the clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a revised 8.1% CAGR over the next eight years.

Key Market Trends

Growth in Post-COVID-19 Era: The market is witnessing robust growth in the post-COVID-19 era as healthcare facilities worldwide embrace advanced gastrointestinal videoscopes to improve diagnostics and patient care. Increasing Demand in Hospitals: Hospitals are the primary adopters of gastrointestinal videoscopes, with significant investments in advanced medical equipment driving the segment's growth. China's Rapid Expansion: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is experiencing substantial growth in the gastrointestinal videoscopes market, with a forecasted CAGR of 13.4% to reach a market size of $2.2 billion by 2030. Market Growth in Other Regions: Japan, Canada, and Germany are also expected to witness notable growth, with projected CAGRs of 5%, 6.9%, and 6.1% respectively.

Competitive Landscape

The market features prominent players like Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Covidien Ltd., Fujinon Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., and Stryker Corporation, among others, competing to gain market share.

What's New for 2023?

The analysis includes special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of China's zero-COVID policy, and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also provides insights into the competitive landscape, market presence across various geographies, online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, access to digital archives, and a research platform. Complimentary updates for one year ensure the latest market insights are available to stakeholders.

Conclusion

The global gastrointestinal videoscopes market is set to achieve substantial growth, driven by advancements in medical technology and increased demand in the post-COVID-19 era. Hospitals and clinics play a pivotal role in the market's expansion, with China emerging as a significant growth driver. Market players are expected to intensify their competitive strategies to capitalize on the emerging opportunities and gain a strong foothold in this rapidly growing sector.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

