SeekOut Announces General Availability of GPT-Powered Assist, Introduces New Pipeline Insights

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut, the leading Talent Intelligence Platform, today announced two new innovations to help recruiters achieve better results. First, the company made SeekOut Assist, GPT-powered recruiting, publicly available to customers following a brief early access period. SeekOut Assist is a new generative AI technology that enables recruiters to go from a job description to initial contact with qualified candidates in a matter of moments. Second, SeekOut announced Pipeline Insights, a new analytics capability that provides tailored visualizations for recruiters and talent acquisition leaders to drive a more efficient candidate pipeline – with no need for previous data expertise. With Pipeline Insights, recruiters and their managers can analyze their active candidate pipeline, identify top-priority actions to drive faster time-to-hire, and visualize the impact to their business partners.



“SeekOut is constantly striving to provide talent acquisition teams with the tools they need to better identify and hire the best candidates, faster and more efficiently. The capabilities we are introducing today leverage the latest advances in AI to simplify and automate tasks for recruiters, so they can spend their time on what humans do best: engaging in one-on-one conversations,” said Anoop Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SeekOut. “While SeekOut leverages the latest AI, our approach is Human-Driven AI-Assisted, and not the other way around. The recruiter has visibility into choices made by AI and can always modify suggestions made by AI, also ensuring compliance.”

SeekOut Assist

Organizations of all sizes and industries are searching for ways to maximize their recruiting efforts and reduce the time it takes to identify and engage with potential candidates. SeekOut Assist expedites sourcing and engaging with qualified talent through generative AI, freeing up recruiting resources for other critical activities. With the copy and paste of a job description, recruiters get a set of qualified candidates and the ability to contact them. To make it easier, SeekOut Assist generates a personalized message to each candidate highlighting their respective experiences and qualifications that recruiters can effortlessly edit to match their own voice.

SeekOut Assist was first introduced to a select group of customers in early access in April 2023, who have seen immediate value from implementing the AI capabilities.

“SeekOut’s new feature SeekOut Assist is truly next-generation in automated candidate search and outreach.,” said Alex Turner, founder and director at Zander Search. “With a seamless integration of AI and machine learning, recruiters can now instantly match job descriptions to individually sourced candidate profiles while automating tailored candidate messaging and dramatically reducing the most time intensive part of the recruiting process.”

Pipeline Insights

While companies continue to modernize data and analytics practices across departments, many recruiting teams rely on a blend of intuition, siloed and insufficient data, and candidate feedback to analyze the state of their pipeline. Pipeline Insights puts critical data directly in the hands of recruiters and their managers without the need for advanced skills in data, analytics, or visualization.

“Companies that invest in a talent acquisition platform have a better understanding of what metrics they need to track, how they can track them, and how they should convey them to business leaders,” said Madeline Laurano, founder and chief analyst at Aptitude Research. “Through dashboards and reporting capabilities, talent acquisition professionals can easily collect, track, and manage the metrics that matter.”



Pipeline Insights provides a one-stop shop for the recruiter to look across their active desk to identify the most impactful actions that will drive immediate results. From nurturing existing candidates to sourcing more candidates from underrepresented groups, Pipeline Insights helps recruiters ensure that they are providing what their business partners need. In addition, recruiting managers are equipped with a tailored view that enables them to track their team progress, identify areas to assist on an individual level, and drive leadership discussions with key stakeholders. Pipeline Insights equips your recruiters with the insights needed to partner with hiring managers and executives to move the needle on recruiting efficiency and candidate experience.

About SeekOut

SeekOut’s Talent Intelligence Platform helps thousands of organizations of all sizes and industries hire, grow, and retain great talent. Founded in 2017 by a team of enterprise software veterans, SeekOut is backed by leading investors at Tiger Global Management, Madrona Venture Group, Mayfield, and Founders Circle Capital. SeekOut has two primary product offerings - Recruit, for identifying new talent, and Grow, for maximizing a company’s existing internal talent. Leading companies including Salesforce, Allstate, and Kaiser Permanente rely on SeekOut to unify their talent acquisition, talent management, and talent analytics in a single people-first platform. Learn more at www.seekout.com.