LGI Homes Introduces Colina Del Lago, a New Community in the Orlando Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc., a leading national homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest community, Colina Del Lago, in Astatula, Florida. Comprised of spacious, half-acre lots, this remarkable community is situated adjacent to Little Lake Harris and conveniently located just minutes away from Tavares.



Colina Del Lago captures the essence of serene lakeside living combined with the conveniences of nearby urban amenities. Little Lake Harris, known for its scenic beauty and recreational opportunities, provides residents with a stunning backdrop and the chance to enjoy various water activities and lakeside relaxation. Residents of Colina Del Lago will also benefit from the proximity to Tavares, a lively city that offers an array of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Known as "America's Seaplane City," Tavares is renowned for its charming waterfront district, captivating festivals, and variety of year-round events that foster a vibrant community spirit.

“We are delighted to unveil Colina Del Lago, a remarkable community offering 60 spacious homesites and the tranquility of lakeside living,” said Fik Meshesha, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes. “Our affordable, yet exceptionally built homes provide residents the opportunity to enjoy a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle in a stunning location."

LGI Homes is proud to bring its homebuilding expertise to Colina Del Lago. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to choose from an impressive selection of thoughtfully designed floor plans tailored to a modern lifestyle. These three- to five-bedroom, single-family homes showcase contemporary features, open-concept layouts, and an array of upgrades included in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package.

New homes at Colina Del Lago start in the low-$300s. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/ColinaDelLago, or call (855) 441-6100 ext 464 to learn about the available homes and exceptional financing options available.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com.

