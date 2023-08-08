springbig Launches Campaign Follow-Ups Feature

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its Campaign Follow-Ups feature. The feature helps merchants increase member interactions by allowing users to design and implement multi-message campaigns, based on the consumer response data from the campaign as well as their in-store behavior. This new addition to our platform will greatly improve the overall ROI performance of a client’s marketing campaign.



springbig’s Campaign Follow-Ups option allows members to schedule, create and send out a series of follow-up campaign messages depending on how users responded to the original campaign. For example, a merchant can send out a specific message to members based on whether they clicked the campaign, visited the site or did neither. This easy-to-use feature makes engaging with members simple and seamless as merchants work to boost interaction and drive performance.

“springbig’s new Campaign Follow-Ups feature is our latest solution to address common marketing pain points,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “Sending out a marketing campaign is only half the battle: it is essential to a merchant’s performance that members engage and follow through. With just a few simple steps, merchants can send targeted messages that remind and encourage members to interact with their content as they work to build their community.”

For more information regarding springbig’s newest features and integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of springbig), and other assumptions, which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

