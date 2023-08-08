SmartBear Approved on Climb Channel Solutions’ OMNIA Partners/NCPA Contract

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), announced the expansion of their OMNIA Partners/NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) contract with the addition of SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools and strategic partner of Climb since November 2009.



SmartBear offers comprehensive, trusted solutions that give development teams visibility and actionable insights across the entire software development lifecycle to accelerate delivery with confidence behind their code, making each release better than the last. The company is always building on – and integrating – its portfolio of the industry’s most loved, most popular, and fastest growing tools to help developers solve their biggest challenges.

“We are delighted to be added to Climb’s OMNIA Partners/NCPA contract, expanding on our long-standing partnership as we provide software development and visibility tools to development teams worldwide,” said Darin Welfare, SVP, Global Indirect Sales at SmartBear. “We look forward to our continued, successful partnership addressing the most pressing business obstacles faced by Climb’s customers.”

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA was recently acquired by OMNIA Partners which is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. This acquisition gives Climb’s resellers and partners access to all NCPA and OMNIA’s end user databases. To learn more about becoming a member visit https://www.omniapartners.com/.

“Climb’s participation on the OMNIA Partners/NCPA contract is a true value-add to our strategic vendors and partners,” said Charles Bass, Chief Marketing Officer at Climb Channel Solutions. "Climb leverages OMNIA Partners/NCPA to deliver best-in-class security and IT solutions, enabling more customers to meet their business and compliance needs across government, healthcare, and education sectors nationwide. Adding SmartBear demonstrates our continued commitment to offering emerging and disruptive solutions to our partners.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and PactFlow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.