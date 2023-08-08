Global Liquid-Filled Hard Capsules Market: Analyzing Growth Trajectory to Achieve US$ 1.1 billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for liquid-filled hard capsules recorded a valuation of US$ 528.2 million in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Growing demand for a more effective and feasible alternative to soft gel capsules is primarily attributed to the inherent processing challenges associated with them. These challenges include intricate manufacturing processes, potential variability in capsule fill content, limited compatibility with certain active ingredients, and sensitivity to environmental factors such as humidity and temperature.

In comparison to soft gel capsules, liquid-filled hard capsules offer an additional lucrative advantage by being capable of being formulated as combination fill capsules. The ability to combine different types of ingredients within liquid-filled hard capsules establishes a strong brand differentiation in the market.

The nutraceutical market requires innovative formulations that can be developed and launched rapidly. Liquid-filled hard capsules are well-suited to meet these demands, particularly for active compounds with liquid or semi-solid properties. Moreover, ease of imprinting on hard capsules serves as a measure for anti-counterfeiting and brand security, further reinforcing the product's authenticity.

The ability to formulate liquid-filled hard capsules as combination-fill capsules offers several benefits, including enhanced brand differentiation and improved anti-counterfeiting measures. These advantages position liquid-filled hard capsules as a valuable and attractive option for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturers looking to deliver effective and differentiated products to their target markets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global liquid-filled hard capsules market is projected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2033.

by 2033. By product, worldwide sales of liquid in capsules reached US$ 264.4 million in 2022.

in 2022. By raw material, gelatin capsules registered sales of US$ 407.7 million in 2022.

in 2022. By application, vitamin & dietary supplements accounted for sales of US$ 225.1 million in 2022.

in 2022. By end user, pharmaceutical companies led with 33.6% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. North America led the global market with the United States accounting for US$ 149.2 million in 2022.

“Liquid-filled hard capsules offer greater advantage to manufacturers and consumers of nutraceuticals, including ease of scalability and manufacturing, faster absorption, simpler packaging, and higher product stability,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Amid the stiff competition and growing demand for liquid-filled hard capsules, manufacturers are strategically engaging in acquisitions of their counterparts and forging collaborative ventures in research and development. These initiatives aim to yield innovative and economically viable remedies to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Top Companies are

Lonza

VANTAGE NUTRITION

INNERCAP Technologies, Inc.

LIQUIDCAPSULE MANUFACTURING LLC

SuHeung

Altasciences

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Proscia®, a prominent provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, recently revealed that Altasciences, a progressive contract research organization (CRO), opted for Concentriq® for Research to expedite the delivery of life-saving therapeutics to patients. By implementing Proscia's software platform, the CRO aims to enhance preclinical development decisions, enabling faster and more comprehensive advancements in the field.

Proscia®, a prominent provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, recently revealed that Altasciences, a progressive contract research organization (CRO), opted for Concentriq® for Research to expedite the delivery of life-saving therapeutics to patients. By implementing Proscia's software platform, the CRO aims to enhance preclinical development decisions, enabling faster and more comprehensive advancements in the field. In January 2022, Altasciences and Sinclair Research collaborated to strengthen Altasciences' capabilities and expand its portfolio of services, further empowering its commitment to advancing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' drug development endeavors.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the liquid-filled hard capsules market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2015 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (liquid in capsules, pellets in liquid-filled capsules, pellets in capsule in liquid-filled capsules, capsule in liquid-filled capsules, tablet in liquid-filled capsules), raw material (gelatin, hypromellose capsules [HPMCs]), application (cough & cold preparations, cardiovascular therapy drugs, health supplements, vitamin & dietary supplements, other therapeutic applications), and end user (pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations), across seven key regions of the world.

