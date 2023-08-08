Rising Incidences of Acne and Growing E-commerce Platforms Fueling Growth of Global Anti Acne Mask Market to USD 4.83 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti Acne Mask Market (2023-2028) by Type, Gender, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti Acne Mask Market is estimated to be USD 3.43 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.83 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.10%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyse and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Anti Acne Mask Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Anti Acne Mask Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Anti Acne Mask Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the Report

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Consumption of Cosmetics by Both Men and Women

Rising Incidences of Acne Due to Unhealthy Lifestyle

Increasing Number of E-commerce Platforms

Restraints

Lack of Adoption of Anti Acne Masks

Chances of Skin Irritation, Redness, and Rashes

Opportunities

Rising Advancements in Cosmetic Manufacturing

Challenges

Easy Availability of Substitutes for Anti Acne Masks Type







Companies Mentioned

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Beauty Bay Ltd.

Burt's Bees (The Clorox Company)

CFEB Sisley

Cult Beauty

Himalaya Wellness Company

Innisfree Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kate Somerville Skincare, LLC

Kiehl's LLC

Lush Retail Ltd.

Mary Kay, Inc.

Olay (Procter and Gamble Espana SA)

Origins Natural Resources, Inc.

Peter Thomas Roth, LLC

Reviera Overseas

Sephora USA, Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

SkinCeuticals International (L'Oreal)

The Clarins Group

TWASA Cosmetics

Unilever PLC

Market Segmentation



The Global Anti Acne Mask Market is segmented based on Type, Gender, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Cleanser & Toner, Creams & Lotions, Mask, Oil, and Soap.

By Gender, the market is classified into Men and Women.

By Packaging Type, the market is classified into Container/Jars, Sachets, and Tubes.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Offline Mode and Online Mode.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqspa8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment