Gilat Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, reported today its results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue s of $ 67 . 6 million, up 22% compared with $ 55.5 million in Q2 2022;

of $ . million, up 22% compared with $ million in Q2 2022; GAAP operating income of $5.4 million, compared with $1.5 million in Q2 2022;

of $5.4 million, compared with $1.5 million in Q2 2022; Non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, compared with $2.4 million in Q2 2022;

of $6.1 million, compared with $2.4 million in Q2 2022; GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.08 earnings per diluted share, compared with $0.5 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022;

of $4.3 million, or $0.08 earnings per diluted share, compared with $0.5 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022; Non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share, compared with $1.4 million, or $0.03 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022;

of $4.9 million, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share, compared with $1.4 million, or $0.03 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022; Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, up 74% compared with $5.3 million in Q2 2022;

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company today raised its 2023 revenues guidance to between $265 to $285 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point, as well as increased its GAAP operating income guidance to between $18 to $22 million, representing year-over-year growth of 101% at the mid-point and its adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $33 to $37 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39% at the mid-point.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented:

“We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results, with solid growth in revenue, which was up 22% year-over-year, and a stronger growth in Adjusted EBITDA, up 74% year-over-year, demonstrating operating leverage in our business model. The revenue growth was broad across most of our business areas, a testimony to the strong market interest in Gilat’s solutions as well as growing interest in satellite communications overall.

We are experiencing a significant expansion in our in-flight connectivity (IFC) business with a growing demand for both electronically steered antennas (ESA) and Solid-State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) from existing and new customers.

We signed a significant agreement and received the first orders from Satcom Direct, for the development and supply of new ultra-low profile electronically steered antennas (ESA) to operate over OneWeb’s LEO constellation. This ESA project is an important turning point and an important future growth engine as we increase our presence by entering new market segments such as IFC for business jets, as well as connectivity for government and military aviation.

We are progressing in obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for our acquisition of DataPath Inc., which was announced during the first quarter. Conditioned upon this process's satisfactory conclusion, we anticipate that the closing of the transaction will occur in Q4 2023."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "Not only did we report strong results in the quarter, but we also had strong bookings and signed some strategic deals this quarter, all of which led us to increase our 2023 guidance and makes me confident about our ability to materialize our long-term growth potential.”

Key Recent Announcements

Satcom Direct and Gilat Sign Strategic Agreement for Joint ESA Project to Expand Plane Simple® Portfolio

Tier 1 Telecom Operator Selects Gilat Satellite Connectivity for a Major Western European Utility Company

Gilat Awarded Millions of Dollars in Orders for Cellular Backhaul Over Satellite Project in Mexico



Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its second quarter 2023 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Start: 09:30 AM EDT / 16:30 IDT

Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553

International: +972-3-918-0609

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq2-2023

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (losses) per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, lease incentive amortization, impairment of held for sale asset, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets, and other operating expenses (income), net.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and earnings (losses) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications

DoreetO@gilat.com

Gilat Satellite Networks

Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

MayravS@gilat.com

EK Global IR

Ehud Helft, Managing Partner

ehud@ekgir.com

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 126,551 $ 106,863 $ 67,589 $ 55,454 Cost of revenues 76,330 70,706 42,053 35,685 Gross profit 50,221 36,157 25,536 19,769 Research and development expenses, net 19,003 16,386 9,384 8,718 Selling and marketing expenses 11,941 10,310 5,932 4,960 General and administrative expenses 9,155 *) 8,495 4,724 *) 4,311 Impairment of held for sale asset - 439 - 229 Other operating expenses (income), net (2,340 ) *) 60 47 *) 60 Total operating expenses 37,759 35,690 20,087 18,278 Operating income 12,462 467 5,449 1,491 Financial expenses, net 735 1,663 586 468 Income (loss) before taxes on income 11,727 (1,196 ) 4,863 1,023 Taxes on income 1,822 832 538 517 Net income (loss) $ 9,905 $ (2,028 ) $ 4,325 $ 506 Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share Basic 56,615,714 56,574,296 56,617,943 56,597,523 Diluted 56,622,204 56,574,296 56,620,977 56,637,208 *) Reclassified





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 25,536 95 $ 25,631 $ 19,769 81 $ 19,850 Operating expenses 20,087 (513 ) 19,574 18,278 (832 ) 17,446 Operating income 5,449 608 6,057 1,491 913 2,404 Income before taxes on income 4,863 608 5,471 1,023 913 1,936 Net income $ 4,325 608 $ 4,933 $ 506 913 $ 1,419 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,617,943 56,617,943 56,597,523 56,597,523 Diluted 56,620,977 56,620,977 56,637,208 56,773,970 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset and other operating expenses Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 4,325 $ 506 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 95 76 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions - 5 95 81 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 417 493 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 49 50 Impairment of held for sale asset - 229 Other operating expenses 47 60 513 832 Non-GAAP net income $ 4,933 $ 1,419







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 50,221 170 $ 50,391 $ 36,157 156 $ 36,313 Operating expenses 37,759 1,296 39,055 35,690 (1,515 ) 34,175 Operating income 12,462 (1,126 ) 11,336 467 1,671 2,138 Income (loss) before taxes on income 11,727 (1,126 ) 10,601 (1,196 ) 1,671 475 Net income (loss) 9,905 (1,126 ) 8,779 (2,028 ) 1,671 (357 ) Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share Basic 56,615,714 56,615,714 56,574,296 56,574,296 Diluted 56,622,204 56,622,204 56,574,296 56,574,296 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset and other operating expenses (income), net Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 9,905 $ (2,028 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 170 145 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions - 11 170 156 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 944 916 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 100 100 Impairment of held for sale asset - 439 Other operating expenses (income), net (2,340 ) 60 (1,296 ) 1,515 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 8,779 $ (357 )







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ 9,905 $ (2,028 ) $ 4,325 $ 506 Adjustments: Financial expenses, net 735 1,663 586 468 Taxes on income 1,822 832 538 517 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,114 1,061 512 569 Impairment of held for sale asset - 439 - 229 Other operating expenses (income), net (2,340 ) 60 47 60 Depreciation and amortization (*) 6,335 5,792 3,172 2,941 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,571 $ 7,819 $ 9,180 $ 5,290 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUES: Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Satellite Networks $ 74,273 $ 51,627 $ 40,727 $ 26,857 Integrated Solutions 25,619 29,397 12,700 15,691 Network Infrastructure and Services 26,659 25,839 14,162 12,906 Total revenues $ 126,551 $ 106,863 $ 67,589 $ 55,454







GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,408 $ 86,591 Restricted cash 374 541 Trade receivables, net 41,577 50,644 Contract assets 17,557 24,971 Inventories 40,049 33,024 Other current assets 22,744 19,283 Total current assets 209,709 215,054 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 14 13 Long-term contract assets 9,980 11,149 Severance pay funds 5,551 5,947 Deferred taxes 16,445 18,265 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,198 3,891 Other long-term assets 9,086 10,737 Total long-term assets 44,274 50,002 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 73,895 76,578 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 209 309 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 371,555 $ 385,411 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 14,662 $ 20,668 Accrued expenses 43,091 50,356 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 33,240 30,531 Operating lease liabilities 1,870 1,941 Other current liabilities 14,353 22,291 Total current liabilities 107,216 125,787 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,381 6,580 Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 1,480 1,041 Operating lease liabilities 1,261 1,890 Other long-term liabilities 181 5,988 Total long-term liabilities 9,303 15,499 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,711 2,711 Additional paid-in capital 933,200 932,086 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,955 ) (6,847 ) Accumulated deficit (673,920 ) (683,825 ) Total shareholders' equity 255,036 244,125 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 371,555 $ 385,411





