Gilat Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Presents a Robust 22% Year-over-Year Growth in Revenues; GAAP Operating Income More Than Tripled and Adjusted EBITDA Grew by 74%. The Company Raises its Full Year 2023 Guidance

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, reported today its results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $67.6 million, up 22% compared with $55.5 million in Q2 2022;
  • GAAP operating income of $5.4 million, compared with $1.5 million in Q2 2022;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, compared with $2.4 million in Q2 2022;
  • GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or $0.08 earnings per diluted share, compared with $0.5 million, or $0.01 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.09 earnings per diluted share, compared with $1.4 million, or $0.03 earnings per diluted share in Q2 2022;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, up 74% compared with $5.3 million in Q2 2022;

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company today raised its 2023 revenues guidance to between $265 to $285 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point, as well as increased its GAAP operating income guidance to between $18 to $22 million, representing year-over-year growth of 101% at the mid-point and its adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $33 to $37 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39% at the mid-point.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented:

“We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results, with solid growth in revenue, which was up 22% year-over-year, and a stronger growth in Adjusted EBITDA, up 74% year-over-year, demonstrating operating leverage in our business model. The revenue growth was broad across most of our business areas, a testimony to the strong market interest in Gilat’s solutions as well as growing interest in satellite communications overall.

We are experiencing a significant expansion in our in-flight connectivity (IFC) business with a growing demand for both electronically steered antennas (ESA) and Solid-State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) from existing and new customers.

We signed a significant agreement and received the first orders from Satcom Direct, for the development and supply of new ultra-low profile electronically steered antennas (ESA) to operate over OneWeb’s LEO constellation. This ESA project is an important turning point and an important future growth engine as we increase our presence by entering new market segments such as IFC for business jets, as well as connectivity for government and military aviation.

We are progressing in obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for our acquisition of DataPath Inc., which was announced during the first quarter. Conditioned upon this process's satisfactory conclusion, we anticipate that the closing of the transaction will occur in Q4 2023."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "Not only did we report strong results in the quarter, but we also had strong bookings and signed some strategic deals this quarter, all of which led us to increase our 2023 guidance and makes me confident about our ability to materialize our long-term growth potential.”

Key Recent Announcements

  • Satcom Direct and Gilat Sign Strategic Agreement for Joint ESA Project to Expand Plane Simple® Portfolio
  • Tier 1 Telecom Operator Selects Gilat Satellite Connectivity for a Major Western European Utility Company
  • Gilat Awarded Millions of Dollars in Orders for Cellular Backhaul Over Satellite Project in Mexico

Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (losses) per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, lease incentive amortization, impairment of held for sale asset, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets, and other operating expenses (income), net.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and earnings (losses) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
    Six months ended
 Three months ended
    June 30,
 June 30,
     2023    2022   2023   2022 
    Unaudited Unaudited 
            
Revenues  $126,551  $ 106,863  $67,589 $ 55,454 
Cost of revenues   76,330    70,706   42,053   35,685 
            
Gross profit   50,221    36,157   25,536   19,769 
            
Research and development expenses, net  19,003    16,386   9,384   8,718 
Selling and marketing expenses  11,941    10,310   5,932   4,960 
General and administrative expenses  9,155   *) 8,495   4,724  *) 4,311 
Impairment of held for sale asset  -    439   -   229 
Other operating expenses (income), net  (2,340)  *) 60   47  *)60 
            
Total operating expenses    37,759    35,690   20,087   18,278 
            
Operating income    12,462    467   5,449   1,491 
            
Financial expenses, net   735    1,663   586   468 
            
Income (loss) before taxes on income  11,727    (1,196)  4,863   1,023 
            
Taxes on income   1,822    832   538   517 
            
Net income (loss)  $ 9,905  $  (2,028) $ 4,325 $  506 
            
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.17  $  (0.04) $ 0.08 $  0.01 
            
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share         
 Basic   56,615,714    56,574,296   56,617,943   56,597,523 
 Diluted   56,622,204    56,574,296   56,620,977   56,637,208 
            
*) Reclassified          
            


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. 
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
 
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES 
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)         
 Three months ended Three months ended 
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 
 GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP 
 Unaudited Unaudited 
             
Gross profit$25,536  95  $25,631 $19,769  81  $19,850 
Operating expenses 20,087  (513)  19,574  18,278  (832)  17,446 
Operating income 5,449  608   6,057  1,491  913   2,404 
Income before taxes on income 4,863  608   5,471  1,023  913   1,936 
Net income$ 4,325  608  $ 4,933 $ 506  913  $ 1,419 
             
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)$ 0.08 $0.01  $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $0.02  $ 0.03 
             
             
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share            
Basic 56,617,943    56,617,943  56,597,523    56,597,523 
Diluted 56,620,977    56,620,977  56,637,208    56,773,970 
             
             
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset and other operating expenses 
             
             
 Three months ended   Three months ended 
 June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022 
   Unaudited     Unaudited   
             
GAAP net income  $4,325      $506    
             
Gross profit            
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses  95       76    
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   -       5    
    95       81    
Operating expenses            
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses  417       493    
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   49       50    
Impairment of held for sale asset   -       229    
Other operating expenses   47       60    
    513       832    
             
Non-GAAP net income  $4,933      $1,419    
             



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.           
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) 
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)   
 Six months ended Six months ended
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
 GAAP Adjustments(*)Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*)Non-GAAP
 Unaudited Unaudited
            
Gross profit$50,221  170  $50,391 $36,157   156  $36,313 
Operating expenses 37,759  1,296   39,055  35,690   (1,515)  34,175 
Operating income 12,462  (1,126)  11,336  467   1,671   2,138 
Income (loss) before taxes on income 11,727  (1,126)  10,601  (1,196)  1,671   475 
Net income (loss) 9,905  (1,126)  8,779  (2,028)  1,671   (357)
            
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)$ 0.17 $(0.01) $ 0.16 $ (0.04) $0.03  $ (0.01)
            
            
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share                 
Basic 56,615,714    56,615,714  56,574,296     56,574,296 
Diluted 56,622,204    56,622,204  56,574,296     56,574,296 
            
            
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset and other operating expenses (income), net
            
            
            
 Six months ended Six months ended
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
   Unaudited     Unaudited  
            
GAAP net income (loss)  $9,905      $(2,028)  
            
Gross profit           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   170       145   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   -       11   
    170       156   
Operating expenses           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   944       916   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   100       100   
Impairment of held for sale asset   -       439   
Other operating expenses (income), net   (2,340)      60   
    (1,296)      1,515   
            
Non-GAAP net income (loss)  $8,779      $(357)  
            



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.         
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION         
U.S. dollars in thousands         
          
          
ADJUSTED EBITDA:         
          
  Six months ended
 Three months ended
  June 30,
 June 30,
   2023   2022   2023  2022 
  Unaudited Unaudited 
          
GAAP net income (loss) $9,905  $(2,028) $4,325 $506 
Adjustments:         
Financial expenses, net  735   1,663   586  468 
Taxes on income  1,822   832   538  517 
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,114   1,061   512  569 
Impairment of held for sale asset  -   439   -  229 
Other operating expenses (income), net  (2,340)  60   47  60 
Depreciation and amortization (*)  6,335   5,792   3,172  2,941 
          
Adjusted EBITDA $17,571  $7,819  $9,180 $5,290 
          
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive         
          
SEGMENT REVENUES:         
         
  Six months ended Three months ended 
  June 30, June 30, 
   2023   2022   2023  2022 
  Unaudited Unaudited 
          
Satellite Networks $74,273  $51,627  $40,727 $26,857 
Integrated Solutions  25,619   29,397   12,700  15,691 
Network Infrastructure and Services  26,659   25,839   14,162  12,906 
          
Total revenues $ 126,551  $ 106,863  $ 67,589 $ 55,454 
          



       
 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.     
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
 U.S. dollars in thousands     
       
   June 30, December 31, 
    2023   2022  
   Unaudited Audited 
       
 ASSETS     
       
 CURRENT ASSETS:     
 Cash and cash equivalents $87,408  $86,591  
 Restricted cash  374   541  
 Trade receivables, net  41,577   50,644  
 Contract assets  17,557   24,971  
 Inventories  40,049   33,024  
 Other current assets  22,744   19,283  
       
 Total current assets  209,709   215,054  
       
 LONG-TERM ASSETS:     
 Restricted cash  14   13  
 Long-term contract assets  9,980   11,149  
 Severance pay funds  5,551   5,947  
 Deferred taxes  16,445   18,265  
 Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,198   3,891  
 Other long-term assets  9,086   10,737  
       
 Total long-term assets  44,274   50,002  
       
 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET  73,895   76,578  
       
 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  209   309  
       
 GOODWILL  43,468   43,468  
       
 TOTAL ASSETS $371,555  $385,411  
       
 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.     
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)     
 U.S. dollars in thousands     
       
   June 30, December 31, 
    2023   2022  
   Unaudited Audited 
       
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
       
 CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
 Trade payables $14,662  $20,668  
 Accrued expenses  43,091   50,356  
 Advances from customers and deferred revenues  33,240   30,531  
 Operating lease liabilities  1,870   1,941  
 Other current liabilities  14,353   22,291  
       
 Total current liabilities  107,216   125,787  
       
 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:     
 Accrued severance pay  6,381   6,580  
 Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues  1,480   1,041  
 Operating lease liabilities  1,261   1,890  
 Other long-term liabilities  181   5,988  
       
 Total long-term liabilities  9,303   15,499  
       
 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:     
 Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value  2,711   2,711  
 Additional paid-in capital  933,200   932,086  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,955)  (6,847) 
 Accumulated deficit  (673,920)  (683,825) 
       
 Total shareholders' equity  255,036   244,125  
       
 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$371,555  $385,411  
       



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
          
   Six months ended
 Three months ended
   June 30,
 June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022 
   Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $9,905  $(2,028) $4,325  $506 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  6,222   5,683   3,115   2,887 
Impairment of held for sale asset  -   439   -   229 
Stock-based compensation of options  1,114   1,061   512   569 
Accrued severance pay, net  196   114   (101)  177 
Deferred taxes, net  1,820   1,664   694   1,358 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net  9,398   (11,883)  2,907   (5,471)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets  8,378   (2,608)  3,461   (599)
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)  243   (7,763)  3,010   (4,047)
Increase in inventories  (7,895)  (4,075)  (272)  (1,731)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables  (4,240)  4,205   (6,229)  2,533 
Decrease in accrued expenses  (5,039)  (1,690)  (2,840)  (2,442)
Increase in advance from customers and deferred revenue  3,124   7,010   7,593   4,700 
Decrease in other liabilities  (15,009)  (810)  (14,161)  (1,975)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  8,217   (10,681)  2,014   (3,306)
          
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (6,556)  (4,515)  (3,524)  (2,314)
Repayment of short term deposits  -   2,159   -   2,159 
Net cash used in investing activities  (6,556)  (2,356)  (3,524)  (155)
          
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (1,010)  32   (433)  (221)
          
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  651   (13,005)  (1,943)  (3,682)
          
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  87,145   84,463   89,739   75,140 
          
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 87,796  $ 71,458  $ 87,796  $ 71,458 
          

