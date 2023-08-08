Sustainable Solutions Driving Growth in the Global Concrete Admixture Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Admixture Market by Product, Function, Form, Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Concrete Admixture Market size was estimated at USD 18.97 billion in 2022, USD 20.26 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.25% to reach USD 33.23 billion by 2030.



The increasing population and growth in residential and commercial construction projects significantly boost the demand for concrete admixtures. However, the environmental issues associated with concrete admixtures create challenges for market growth. Advancements in the technology of mineral additions, cement materials, admixtures, and production methods, have resulted in a robust concrete admixture solution.

The manufacturer's focus on sustainable products such as bio-based concrete admixtures creates positive prospects for the future growth of concrete admixtures.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Concrete Admixture Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Concrete Admixture Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Chemical Admixture and Mineral Admixture. The Mineral Admixture commanded largest market share of 64.34% in 2022, followed by Chemical Admixture.

Based on Function, the market is studied across Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures, Retarding Admixtures, Superplasticizers, and Water-reducing Admixtures. The Water-reducing Admixtures commanded largest market share of 37.95% in 2022, followed by Retarding Admixtures.

Based on Form, the market is studied across Liquid and Powder. The Powder commanded largest market share of 71.12% in 2022, followed by Liquid.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Commercial and Residential. The Commercial commanded largest market share of 61.88% in 2022, followed by Residential.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of construction and infrastructure development activities worldwide

Growing need to address the durability issues of concrete

Restraints

Compatibility issues with concrete admixtures

Opportunities

Growing inclination towards eco-friendly concrete admixtures

Ongoing introduction of high-performance concrete admixtures

Challenges

Environmental issues associated with concrete admixtures

Market Trends

Well-established standards for admixture quality enhancement and a favorable ecosystem for player expansion in the Americas

Emerging infrastructural activities combined with supportive government spending in the Asia-Pacific region

Growing production of eco-friendly products and assured standards for an adequate quality of concrete admixtures in the EMEA

