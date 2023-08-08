Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet to Drive Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market by Type (Layer Stranding Structure, Loose Tube Structure), Application (200-500 KV, Above 500 KV, Below 220 KV) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market size was estimated at USD 2.30 billion in 2022, USD 2.42 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.43% to reach USD 3.51 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Layer Stranding Structure and Loose Tube Structure. The Layer Stranding Structure commanded largest market share of 60.97% in 2022, followed by Loose Tube Structure.

Based on Application, the market is studied across 200-500 KV, Above 500 KV, and Below 220 KV. The 200-500 KV commanded largest market share of 56.95% in 2022, followed by Below 220 KV.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Optical Ground Wire Cable Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing the Transmission and Distribution Channel along with Up-Gradation of the Existing Wire

Widespread Utilities for the Adoption by the Electric Utility Companies

Growing Demand for High-Speed Internet

Restraints

High Cost of Installation

Opportunities

Encouraging R&D investments for Strengthening Infrastructures

Development of Smart Energy Management Systems

Growing Popularity and Widespread Adoption of OPGW Cables by Electric Utility Companies

Challenges

Design Complexities Associated with the OPGW Cable Equipment

Companies Mentioned

Dron Edge India Private Limited

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

Fujikura Cable Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

J-Power Systems Corp.

LS Cable & System Pty Ltd.

Prysmian Group

Shenzhen SDGI Photoelectricity Technologies Co., Ltd.

Sterlite Technologies Limited

Sun Telecom

Taihan Fiber Optics Co., Ltd

Tratos Group

Venine Cable

ZTT International Limited

