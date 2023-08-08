Emerging Trends in the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market: Chronic Disease Management and AI Integration

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Blood Pressure Monitors, ECG Monitors, Fall Detection Systems), Type (Non-Wearable, Wearable), Application, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 1.59 billion in 2022, USD 1.75 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Blood Pressure Monitors, ECG Monitors, Fall Detection Systems, Glucose Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Vital Sign Monitors, and Weight Scales. The ECG Monitors is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Non-Wearable and Wearable. The Non-Wearable is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Chronic Disease Management, Clinical Trial Monitoring, Elderly Care, Maternal & Fetal Monitoring, Mental Health Monitoring, Post Acute-Care & Transitional Care, and Rehabilitation & Physical Therapy. The Elderly Care is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Healthcare, and Hospitals & Clinics. The Home Healthcare is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Remote Monitoring Devices Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic disease and need of patient health monitoring

Availability of E-commerce platforms providing easy access to remote monitoring devices

Growing health awareness and rising use of remote monitoring devices in home care

Restraints

Incidences of remote monitoring devices product recall

Opportunities

Deployment of AI and machine learning in remote monitoring devices

Rising investments in telehealth technologies

Challenges

Issues related to patients data security

Companies Mentioned

A&D Company, Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Better Life Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

DexCom, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

ICU Medical, Inc.

Infinium Medical

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Masimo

Medtronic Plc

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Neoteryx, LLC.

Nihon Kohden Corporation.

NOVOMED International BV

Omron Corporation.

OSI Systems, Inc.

ResMed Corp.

Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Unimed Medical Supplies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y468v0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment