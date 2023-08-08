Transmucosal Drug Delivery Pipeline Research Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transmucosal Drug Delivery Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Transmucosal Drug Delivery pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Transmucosal Drug Delivery device is intended for the localized delivery of medications through a mucous membrane.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Transmucosal Drug Delivery under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Transmucosal Drug Delivery and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Transmucosal Drug Delivery under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Transmucosal Drug Delivery Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Transmucosal Drug Delivery Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Transmucosal Drug Delivery Companies and Product Overview
6 Transmucosal Drug Delivery - Recent Developments
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- AFYX Therapeutics A/S
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Allergan Ltd
- Altamira Medica AG
- Anelleo Inc
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc
- Arovella Therapeutics Ltd
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Atossa Therapeutics Inc
- Auris Medical AG
- Auritec Pharmaceuticals Inc
- BeFree!
- Bespak Europe Ltd
- Biorings LLC
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc
- Birmingham Biotech Ltd
- Bryn Pharma LLC
- Callitas Therapeutics Inc
- Chulalongkorn University
- Combinent BioMedical Systems Inc
- Conrad
- Covidrops LLP
- Dare Bioscience Inc
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- EmphyCorp Inc
- Ena Respiratory Pty Ltd
- Eureka Therapeutics Inc
- Eveon SAS
- Evestra Inc
- Evofem Biosciences Inc
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS
- Firebrick Pharma Pty Ltd
- GeneOne Life Science Inc
- Ghent University
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Grasses of Eden Ltd
- Grunenthal Ltd
- Halberd Corp
- Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc
- Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Imbed Biosciences Inc
- Institute for Research and Innovation in Health
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (Inactive)
- IntelGenx Corp
- International Partnership For Microbicides
- ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre
- ITF Pharma Inc
- Janssen Sciences Ireland UC
- Kane Biotech Inc
- Karessa Pharma AB
- Karp Lab
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Kytogenics Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS
- Lachesis Biosciences Ltd
- Leyden Laboratories BV
- Lobe Sciences Ltd
- Lyra Therapeutics Inc
- Magee-Womens Research Institute
- MassBiologics
- McNeil AB
- Medlab Clinical Ltd
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck Serono SA
- Mucommune LLC
- Mycrodose Therapeutics Inc
- Mystic Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Nanosys Inc
- Nasus Medical Inc
- Nasus Pharma Ltd
- Nemera La Verpilliere
- NorInvent AB
- Novlead Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Olfax LLC
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc
- OptiNose AS
- OptiNose Inc
- Organon Pharma (UK) Ltd
- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd
- Orphanse Healthcare SAS
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc
- P&B Group
- Palette Life Sciences AB
- Parnell Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Phoenix Life Sciences International Ltd
- pHOXBIO Ltd
- Pocket Naloxone Corp
- Polyrizon Ltd
- RDD Pharma Ltd (Inactive)
- Receptor Life Sciences Inc
- Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
- Rhinomed Ltd
- Sanotize Research and Development Corp
- Scientus Pharma Inc
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.
- Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd
- SipNose Ltd
- South Valley University
- Starpharma Holdings Ltd
- The Population Council Inc
- Therakind Ltd
- Union Therapeutics AS
- University of California Davis
- University of Erlangen-Nurnberg
- University of Kentucky
- University of Louisville
- University of Melbourne
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of South Florida
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of the Witwatersrand
- University of Waterloo
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc
- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc
- Washington University in St Louis
- Wellfully Ltd
- Xlear Inc
- Zydus Healthcare Ltd
