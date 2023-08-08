Freeline Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call

LONDON, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to report its second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access this event via the teleconferencing numbers below and asking to join the Freeline call or through the webcast link here.

Domestic: 1-866-524-3160

International: 1-412-317-6760

While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors section of Freeline’s website at www.freeline.life. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative gene therapies for chronic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector and capsid (AAVS3), along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into a patient’s bloodstream. The company is currently advancing FLT201, a highly differentiated gene therapy candidate that delivers a novel transgene, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in people with Gaucher disease type 1. Freeline has additional programs in research, including one focused on GBA1-linked Parkinson’s disease that leverages the same novel transgene as FLT201. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.freeline.life or connect with Freeline on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media and Investor Contact:

Naomi Aoki

naomi.aoki@freeline.life

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Communications

+ 1 617 283 4298