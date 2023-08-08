Snail, Inc. to Showcase Bellwright at Gamescom 2023

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that one of its gaming studios, Donkey Crew, will be a part of the Polish delegation to participate in Gamescom 2023, a renowned trade fair for video games. The event is scheduled to take place from August 23 to August 27 in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.



Donkey Crew’s presence at Gamescom, the gaming event that drew 265,000 visitors from over 100 countries and hosted 1,100 exhibitors from 53 countries last year, underscores Snail's strategic initiatives to broaden its global footprint in the gaming sector. At Gamescom 2023, Donkey Crew will showcase a half-hour developer demo presentation and advanced gameplay of the upcoming project, Bellwright, offering attendees an in-depth understanding of the unique gaming mechanics and innovative features. Additionally, Donkey Crew has set aside half-hour slots for journalists throughout the event for interviews and questions, offering detailed insights into the game's development process. Visitors to the Donkey Crew’s booth, located at Poland's Pavilion - hall 4.1 A-11, will gain further insights about Bellwright.

Bellwright, a captivating medieval action survival game, places the power of settlement creation and expansion at players' fingertips. The immersive gameplay invites players to spearhead a rebellion, unearth familial secrets, liberate oppressed territories, assist beleaguered villagers, and enlist support for their cause while grappling with the mysteries of a forsaken past. The interactive universe of Bellwright challenges players to strategically command their troops, demonstrate courage in combat, and solidify their legacy amongst their kinsfolk.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, “Snail is excited about Donkey Crew's presence at Gamescom 2023 as part of Polish delegation. This notable gaming event provides an invaluable platform for us to enhance our game visibility and to deepen our global gamer community ties. The positive reception and significant traffic during the debut of Bellwright demo at the Steam Next Fest in June has bolstered our confidence, and we expect our showcase at Gamescom 2023 will further emphasize our capacity to captivate the global gaming audience. We look forward to unveiling more about Bellwright at Gamescom 2023 and sharing our vision for the future of our gaming offerings, as we continue to strive towards refining gaming experiences for players worldwide.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful, including the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended, ARK: The Animated Series and ARK 2; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, My Nintendo Store and the Amazon Appstore; expectations for future growth and performance; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Contacts: