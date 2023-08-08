Global Bio-based Adhesives Technology and IP Analysis Report 2023: Efforts to Improve Bio-based Adhesives' Strength, Water Resistance, and Economic Viability Drive R&D Efforts

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Adhesives: Technology and IP Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive study delves into the realm of innovation within adhesives, particularly those sourced sustainably.
Focusing on bio-based adhesives, the report examines three key categories: plant-based adhesives, bio-based polymer adhesives, and other bio-based adhesives, encompassing bio-inspired and microalgae-derived adhesives. The adhesive industry is experiencing a significant evolution, largely driven by the enforcement of stringent government regulations on volatile organic compounds (VOCs), the prohibition of toxic chemicals in adhesive manufacturing, and the surging consumer demand for environmentally friendly products.
In response to these transformative trends, adhesive manufacturers are striving to offer sustainable solutions, aligning their production and consumption processes with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.
Bio-based adhesives impart lower mechanical and chemical performance than synthetic adhesives. A lot of the research centers on the incorporation of functionalized nanomaterials and natural fibers, at the nanoscale, to improve bio-adhesives' characteristics and performance.
Research is driven by stakeholders trying to find innovative approaches to address the challenges associated with bio-based adhesives, which will boost these adhesives' share and take the market from nascency to global commercial-scale deployment.
Key Discussion Points
- Factors driving bio-based adhesives' development and adoption
- Overview of bio-based adhesive types
- Technology analysis, highlighting technical parameters, raw materials, R&D efforts, advantages and disadvantages, and technology readiness level
- Application outlook, including comparative assessment for the adoption of bio-based adhesives across various industries
- Stakeholder activities, emphasizing key focus areas of innovation
- Intellectual property analysis
- Growth opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bio-based Adhesives Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Scope
- Strict Regulations and Rising Consumer Demand for Sustainable Solutions are Encouraging the Transition from Conventional to Bio-based Adhesives
- Key Challenges to be Addressed for the Successful Adoption of Bio-based Adhesives
- Selection Criteria for Bio-based Adhesives
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Geographic Outlook: Trends Supporting Bio-based Adhesives' Development
3. Technology Snapshot
- Plant-based Adhesive Developers are Improving Adhesives' Mechanical Characteristics
- Starch-based Adhesives' Poor Water Resistance can Hinder its Adoption
- Soy-based Adhesives are the Most Widely Researched among Protein-based Adhesives
- Starch-based Adhesives' High Adhesive Bond Strength Drives Interest in Them
- Plant-based Adhesives: Comparative Analysis
- Bio-based Polymer Adhesive Developers are Increasing Adhesives' Functionality and Bond Strength
- Good Resistance to Water and Moisture Allows Natural Rubber-based Adhesives to Operate Efficiently in Wet Environments
- Natural Rubber-based Adhesives Deliver the Highest Adhesive Bond Strength among Bio-based Polymer Adhesives
- Bio-based Polymer Adhesives: Comparative Analysis
- High Compatibility with Different Substrates Drives Bio-inspired and Microalgae-derived Adhesive Developments
- Manufacturing Complexities Hinder Bioinspired Adhesives' Development
- Microalgae-derived Adhesives are Gaining Interest among Researchers due to their High Adhesive Strength, Easy Availability, and Low Cost
- Microfibrillated Cellulose is Being Researched as a Reinforcing Material for Bio-based Adhesives
- Nanomaterials can Improve Bio-based Adhesives' Physiomechanical Properties
4. Application Outlook
- Bio-based Adhesives: Application Outlook
- Bio-based Adhesives' Ability to Address Industry Needs and Challenges
- Plant-based Protein Adhesives are Gaining Traction across End-user Industries
- Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives are Being Researched for Healthcare Applications
- High Compatibility of Other Bio-based Adhesives is Likely to Drive their Adoption
5. Intellectual Property Landscape
- China Dominates Bio-based Adhesive Patent Filling Activity
- Research Academia Drives Bio-based Adhesive R&D
- Key Focus Areas of Top Assignees by Material Type
- Plant-based Adhesive Patent Filing Activity is Being Translated to Commercialization
- Polyvinyl Alcohols are the Most Researched Materials among Bio-based Polymer Adhesives
- Patent Filing Activity for Reinforced Materials has been Steady over the Past 5 Years
6. Innovation Ecosystem
- Academia are Focusing on Finding New Approaches to Bio-based Adhesive Development
- Adhesive Manufacturers' Recent Innovation Emphasizes Increasing Bio-based Content in Product Offerings
- Market Participants are Focusing on Maximizing Product Penetration across Industries
- Bio-based Adhesives: Global Funding and Investment Snapshot, 2020-2023
- Partnerships and Collaborations Focus on New Technology and Product Development
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Using Functionalized Nanomaterials to Improve Bio-based Adhesives' Functional Characteristics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Exploring Synthetic Routes to Develop Bio-based Adhesives
- Growth Opportunity 3: Researching Value-added Benefits for Bio-based Adhesives in Healthcare Applications
8. Appendix
