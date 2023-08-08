Global Bio-based Adhesives Technology and IP Analysis Report 2023: Efforts to Improve Bio-based Adhesives' Strength, Water Resistance, and Economic Viability Drive R&D Efforts

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Adhesives: Technology and IP Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into the realm of innovation within adhesives, particularly those sourced sustainably.

Focusing on bio-based adhesives, the report examines three key categories: plant-based adhesives, bio-based polymer adhesives, and other bio-based adhesives, encompassing bio-inspired and microalgae-derived adhesives. The adhesive industry is experiencing a significant evolution, largely driven by the enforcement of stringent government regulations on volatile organic compounds (VOCs), the prohibition of toxic chemicals in adhesive manufacturing, and the surging consumer demand for environmentally friendly products.

In response to these transformative trends, adhesive manufacturers are striving to offer sustainable solutions, aligning their production and consumption processes with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Bio-based adhesives impart lower mechanical and chemical performance than synthetic adhesives. A lot of the research centers on the incorporation of functionalized nanomaterials and natural fibers, at the nanoscale, to improve bio-adhesives' characteristics and performance.

Research is driven by stakeholders trying to find innovative approaches to address the challenges associated with bio-based adhesives, which will boost these adhesives' share and take the market from nascency to global commercial-scale deployment.

Key Discussion Points

Factors driving bio-based adhesives' development and adoption

Overview of bio-based adhesive types

Technology analysis, highlighting technical parameters, raw materials, R&D efforts, advantages and disadvantages, and technology readiness level

Application outlook, including comparative assessment for the adoption of bio-based adhesives across various industries

Stakeholder activities, emphasizing key focus areas of innovation

Intellectual property analysis

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Bio-based Adhesives Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Research Scope

Strict Regulations and Rising Consumer Demand for Sustainable Solutions are Encouraging the Transition from Conventional to Bio-based Adhesives

Key Challenges to be Addressed for the Successful Adoption of Bio-based Adhesives

Selection Criteria for Bio-based Adhesives

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Geographic Outlook: Trends Supporting Bio-based Adhesives' Development

3. Technology Snapshot

Plant-based Adhesive Developers are Improving Adhesives' Mechanical Characteristics

Starch-based Adhesives' Poor Water Resistance can Hinder its Adoption

Soy-based Adhesives are the Most Widely Researched among Protein-based Adhesives

Starch-based Adhesives' High Adhesive Bond Strength Drives Interest in Them

Plant-based Adhesives: Comparative Analysis

Bio-based Polymer Adhesive Developers are Increasing Adhesives' Functionality and Bond Strength

Good Resistance to Water and Moisture Allows Natural Rubber-based Adhesives to Operate Efficiently in Wet Environments

Natural Rubber-based Adhesives Deliver the Highest Adhesive Bond Strength among Bio-based Polymer Adhesives

Bio-based Polymer Adhesives: Comparative Analysis

High Compatibility with Different Substrates Drives Bio-inspired and Microalgae-derived Adhesive Developments

Manufacturing Complexities Hinder Bioinspired Adhesives' Development

Microalgae-derived Adhesives are Gaining Interest among Researchers due to their High Adhesive Strength, Easy Availability, and Low Cost

Microfibrillated Cellulose is Being Researched as a Reinforcing Material for Bio-based Adhesives

Nanomaterials can Improve Bio-based Adhesives' Physiomechanical Properties

4. Application Outlook

Bio-based Adhesives: Application Outlook

Bio-based Adhesives' Ability to Address Industry Needs and Challenges

Plant-based Protein Adhesives are Gaining Traction across End-user Industries

Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives are Being Researched for Healthcare Applications

High Compatibility of Other Bio-based Adhesives is Likely to Drive their Adoption

5. Intellectual Property Landscape

China Dominates Bio-based Adhesive Patent Filling Activity

Research Academia Drives Bio-based Adhesive R&D

Key Focus Areas of Top Assignees by Material Type

Plant-based Adhesive Patent Filing Activity is Being Translated to Commercialization

Polyvinyl Alcohols are the Most Researched Materials among Bio-based Polymer Adhesives

Patent Filing Activity for Reinforced Materials has been Steady over the Past 5 Years

6. Innovation Ecosystem

Academia are Focusing on Finding New Approaches to Bio-based Adhesive Development

Adhesive Manufacturers' Recent Innovation Emphasizes Increasing Bio-based Content in Product Offerings

Market Participants are Focusing on Maximizing Product Penetration across Industries

Bio-based Adhesives: Global Funding and Investment Snapshot, 2020-2023

Partnerships and Collaborations Focus on New Technology and Product Development

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Using Functionalized Nanomaterials to Improve Bio-based Adhesives' Functional Characteristics

Growth Opportunity 2: Exploring Synthetic Routes to Develop Bio-based Adhesives

Growth Opportunity 3: Researching Value-added Benefits for Bio-based Adhesives in Healthcare Applications

8. Appendix

