OTC Markets Group Announces Availability of Market Data Feeds via Nasdaq Data Link

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced a new offering where OTC market data feeds will be available on Nasdaq’s Data Link platform in a cloud normalized format. The integration will expand market data coverage on Nasdaq Data Link to include over 12,000 international and domestic securities traded on OTC Markets, creating a holistic solution to access the U.S. equity markets.

Firms will be able to access OTC Markets data feeds alongside the exchange-listed data already provided by Nasdaq. The data will be standardized to make it seamless for firms and broker-dealers to integrate it into their processes. This minimizes the need for complex technology integrations while expanding the universe of data coverage.

As the primary market operator, OTC Markets Group delivers the most comprehensive, contextual, real-time data across all securities that trade on the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® Markets. OTC Market Data offerings provide price transparency, assist regulated entities in meeting their compliance obligations and enable more informed investment decisions.

Nasdaq Data Link is a cloud-based technology platform that empowers the investing public with a comprehensive suite of core financial and alternative data. The platform connects the global financial community to the information needed to generate alpha, manage risk, and gain transparency in public and private markets.

“We’re thrilled to expand our data offerings via the Nasdaq Data Link platform,” said Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data at OTC Markets Group. “Subscribers can now easily access data on more than 12,000 securities trading on our market to have a more complete view of the U.S. equity markets.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Markets Group Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com