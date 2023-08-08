IN8bio Expands Capabilities with the Grand Opening of its Advanced Research and Development Facility

State-of-the-art facility will expand preclinical, clinical and process development capabilities to advance the company’s pipeline of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies





The new site supports IN8bio’s commitment to develop a strong biotechnology presence in the Birmingham region



NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced the grand opening of its advanced research and development (R&D) facility in Birmingham, AL. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility will complement IN8bio’s current GMP manufacturing spaces and bolster the Company's preclinical, clinical, and process development capabilities to advance its groundbreaking pipeline of gamma-delta T cell therapies. To celebrate this milestone, IN8bio will host a grand opening event on August 10th, uniting investors, supporters, collaborators, local officials, and biotechnology leaders.

“This new facility underscores our commitment to Birmingham, the local scientific talent and the community,” said William Ho, CEO and co-founder of IN8bio. “IN8bio’s journey began in Birmingham, and we are excited to expand our footprint where we can benefit from the rich cancer research heritage driven by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). We are very appreciative of the support we have received from our local partners, investors, Sloss Real Estate and the City of Birmingham in the establishment of our new R&D laboratory. This facility will play an important role in our growth as we strive towards our mission of achieving “Cancer Zero,” leveraging the power of the immune system to develop therapies to eradicate cancer.”

Located in the heart of Birmingham’s vibrant Pepper Place, the new facility builds on the company’s deep roots in advanced cancer research at UAB and other prominent institutes. Recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as one of the "Best Places to Work" in Birmingham, IN8bio is poised to create a transformative impact on the local community and the field of biotechnology.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively and specifically identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio is initiating INB-400, a company-sponsored multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which received IND clearance in late 2022. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.





Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+ 1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

info@IN8bio.com

Investors & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

IN8bio@argotpartners.com