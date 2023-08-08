Aircraft Gearbox Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aircraft Gearbox Market by Application (Engine, Airframe), Type (Reduction, Accessory, Actuation, Tail Rotor, APU), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform (Civil, Military), Component (Gears, Housing, Bearing), Region (2021-2026)", The global Aircraft Gearbox Industry is expanding rapidly as the amount of commercial and military aircraft fleets grows. Aircraft gearboxes are transmission system components that work with shafts to change rotational speed and drive the accessories required for a working engine. According to data on air traffic during the previous two decades, aviation traffic has increased in developing countries such as India, the United Arab Emirates, and China. The aviation industry is looking for high-efficiency, lightweight aircraft fuel engines with improved performance. As a result, developing aircraft engines with increased fuel efficiency and gearbox performance is likely to drive the global aircraft gearbox market forward. The North American region will dominate the market due to the growing air traffic and replacing the existing airfleet with new ones.

Aircraft Gearbox Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 2.6 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2026 USD 3.6 Billion Growth Rate 6.9% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Market size available for years 2017–2026 Base year considered 2020

Key Market Players in Aircraft Gearbox Market

Liebherr (Switzerland),

Safran (France),

Rexnord Aerospace (US),

Triumph Group (US),

The Timken Company (US),

United Technologies Corporation (US).and others. Total 16 Market Players

Aircraft Gearbox Market Dynamics

Aircraft Gearbox Market Driver: Increase in Demand for Military Helicopters

Restraints: Backlogs in aircraft deliveries

Aircraft Gearbox Market Opportunities: Increased Investments in Geared Turbofan Engines

Challenges: Spalling, Frosting, and Manufacturing Defects

The Accessory Segment is Projected to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period Based on Gearbox Type

Based on gearbox type, the aircraft gearbox market has been segmented into the accessory gearbox, reduction gearbox, actuation gearbox, tail rotor gearbox, auxiliary power unit gearbox, and others. With rising technological improvements, the market share of the auxiliary gearbox segment has the largest share in the gearbox type segment. Aside from powering hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems in aircraft, an accessory gearbox is used to power fuel and oil pumps, tacho-generators, and various other devices essential for effective engine performance. The increased number of commercial aircraft deliveries will impact industry growth.

The Engine Application Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on application, the enginesegment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The requirement for high-powered engines and their components is also driving the growth of the aircraft gearbox market.The engine is an important component of the aircraft propulsion system since it helps generate the thrust required to the aircraft wings, which provide the lift for an aircraft. Engines require a significant thrust during takeoff and landing; gearboxes help these aircraft engines achieve high thrust, which drives the aircraft to move forward. The engine segment is further classified into turboprop, turbofan, turboshaft, and piston engines. Factor impacting market growth is the increasing use of piston engines in applications and multiple propeller reduction units in turboprop engines.

The North America Region is Projected to Lead the Aircraft Gear Box Market in the Forecast Period

With the growing need for lightweight and fuel-efficient piston and turboprop engine aircraft, North America is expected to emerge as a profit-generating source for the aviation gearbox industry. The United States has the most manufacturing capital in the aerospace industry due to the greater availability of various OEMs, gearbox and component suppliers, distributors, and engine makers. The increasing amount of R&D investments in airplane gearboxes is a significant driver promoting the regional market area. The strong presence and expanding initiatives of several well-known aircraft manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin, will boost the product demand.

