Core Molding Technologies Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico today reports financial and operating results for the fiscal periods ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $97.7 million, compared to $98.7 million in the prior year; and product sales of $95.7 million, up 2.6% from the prior year.

Gross margin of $20.6 million, or 21.0% of net sales, compared to $13.0 million or 13.2% of net sales. Improvement in 2023 was due to improved customer pricing and operational efficiencies.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $10.5 million, or 10.7% of net sales compared to $8.7 million or 8.8% in the prior year same period. Increase in the current year primarily a result of compensation-related costs from improving performance.

Operating income of $10.1 million, or 10.3% of net sales, versus operating income of $4.4 million, or 4.4% of net sales in the prior year.

Net income of $7.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.26 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $13.7 million, or 14.1% of net sales, compared to $7.9 million, or 8.0% of net sales in the prior year.

Six Month 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $197.2 million, up 4.2% from $189.3 million in the prior year; and product sales of $194.0 million, up 5.9% from the prior year.

Gross margin of $38.3 million, or 19.4% of net sales, compared to $27.6 million or 14.6% of net sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $20.2 million, or 10.2% of net sales compared to $17.2 million or 9.1% in the prior year same period.

Operating income of $18.1 million, or 9.2% of net sales, versus $10.4 million, or 5.5% of net sales in the prior year.

Net income of $13.8 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or $0.71 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $25.9 million, or 13.2% of net sales, compared to $17.5 million, or 9.2% of net sales in the prior year.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below.

David Duvall, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We had a record-breaking second quarter, and I want to thank our dedicated Core Molding team members for making this possible. We have been relentlessly executing our strategic plan to initially turnaround the operations, and then to transform the Core business. It is rewarding to see our disciplined execution showing up in our financial results. As part of our 2023 strategy, we communicated the focus on profitability improvements through our Must Win Battle of key operational improvements. This was an important, but necessary step, to enable us to effectively achieve our growth goals. We have made significant progress on our continuous operational improvement journey, and it is now time to increase our focus on one of our other 2023 strategic initiatives of revenue growth.”

John Zimmer, the Company’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer commented, “Our team remains focused on Core’s four strategic growth initiatives for 2023: Revenue Growth, Technical Solutions Sales, Profitability Improvements, and Free Cash Flow1 Generation. Our record second quarter results are a combination of selling price improvements and operational efficiencies. Progress has been made on our 2023 Must Win Battle to improve profitability at our two lower profitability plants. The operations team has stepped up to drive improvements, but we believe more operational improvements are attainable. The second quarter gross margin of 21.0%, which is the highest quarterly gross margin in over ten years, reflects such operational improvements as well as a favorable product mix driven by normal seasonality of the business. We believe the second half of the year gross margins will be impacted by our normal seasonality resulting in product mix shifts as well as lower fixed cost leverage from lower net sales, which we believe will produce a full year gross margin in the range of 17% to 19%, compared to prior year full gross margin of 13.9%.

Our balance sheet continues to strengthen with a cash balance of $14.2 million, as a result of Free Cash Flows1 for the first half of 2023 of $14.4 million, largely driven by $18.9 million of Cash Flows from Operations.”

1Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and reconciled below.

2023 Capital Expenditures

The Company’s capital expenditures for second quarter 2023 were $4.5 million, including approximately $1.7 million of capacity expansion and automation investments. The Company plans for total 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $11.0 to $13.0 million to meet current demand and add new business.

Financial Position at June 30, 2023

The Company’s total liquidity at the end of the second fiscal quarter 2023 was $64.2 million, with $14.2 million in cash, $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's capex credit facility. The Company’s term debt was $23.6 million at June 30, 2023. The term debt-to-trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA1 was less than one times Adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the fiscal second quarter. The Company had a return on capital employed1 of 23.6% on an annualized basis based on results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

1 Adjusted EBITDA and return on capital employed are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These thermoset processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up. The thermoplastic processes include direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“D-LFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding. Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results and the future of the Company’s end markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: general macroeconomic, social, regulatory and political conditions, including uncertainties surrounding volatility in financial markets; the short-term and long-term impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other pandemics in the future, on our business; changes in the plastics, transportation, marine and commercial product industries; efforts of the Company to expand its customer base and develop new products to diversify markets, materials and processes and increase operational enhancements; the Company’s initiatives to quote and execute manufacturing processes for new business, acquire raw materials, address inflationary pressures, regulatory matters and labor relations; and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: Products $ 95,703 $ 93,317 $ 194,040 $ 183,218 Tooling 2,022 5,418 3,192 6,108 Total net sales 97,725 98,735 197,232 189,326 Total cost of sales 77,163 85,690 158,927 161,774 Gross margin 20,562 13,045 38,305 27,552 Selling, general and administrative expense 10,492 8,660 20,161 17,155 Operating income 10,070 4,385 18,144 10,397 Other income and expense Interest expense 293 459 649 1,000 Net periodic post-retirement benefit (52 ) (31 ) (105 ) (62 ) Total other income and expense 241 428 544 938 Income before income taxes 9,829 3,957 17,600 9,459 Income tax expense 1,893 1,769 3,812 3,407 Net income $ 7,936 $ 2,188 $ 13,788 $ 6,052 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.26 $ 1.62 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.26 $ 1.59 $ 0.71





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Product Sales by Market

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Medium and heavy-duty truck $ 45,193 $ 36,694 $ 94,709 $ 71,913 Power sports 23,878 21,263 45,914 42,170 Building products 10,691 14,501 22,478 29,440 Industrial and Utilities 6,622 8,743 13,052 13,727 All Other 9,319 12,116 17,887 25,968 Net Product Revenue $ 95,703 $ 93,317 $ 194,040 $ 183,218





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

As of 6/30/2023 As of (unaudited) 12/31/2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,162 $ 4,183 Accounts receivable, net 50,368 44,261 Inventories, net 24,394 23,871 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,642 8,350 Total current assets 98,566 80,665 Right of use asset 4,731 5,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 82,179 83,267 Goodwill 17,376 17,376 Intangibles, net 6,810 7,619 Other non-current assets 4,441 4,574 Total Assets $ 214,103 $ 198,615 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,205 $ 1,208 Revolving debt — 1,864 Accounts payable 29,811 29,586 Contract liabilities 2,279 1,395 Compensation and related benefits 9,790 9,101 Accrued other liabilities 10,069 7,643 Total current liabilities 53,154 50,797 Other non-current liabilities 3,304 3,516 Long-term debt 22,384 22,986 Post retirement benefits liability 4,963 5,191 Total Liabilities 83,805 82,490 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 86 84 Paid in capital 41,829 40,342 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 3,856 3,053 Treasury stock (31,006 ) (29,099 ) Retained earnings 115,533 101,745 Total Stockholders' Equity 130,298 116,125 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 214,103 $ 198,615





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,788 $ 6,052 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,346 6,219 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 80 — Share-based compensation 1,487 1,082 Losses on foreign currency 296 175 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,107 ) (18,831 ) Inventories (523 ) (3,828 ) Prepaid and other assets (190 ) 265 Accounts payable 700 10,318 Accrued and other liabilities 3,492 1,622 Post retirement benefits liability (465 ) (128 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,904 2,946 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,511 ) (8,623 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,511 ) (8,623 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Gross borrowings on revolving loans (38,962 ) (73,559 ) Gross repayment on revolving loans 37,098 75,879 Payments related to the purchase of treasury stock (1,907 ) (482 ) Payment on principal on term loans (643 ) (2,193 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,414 ) (355 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 9,979 (6,032 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,183 6,146 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 14,162 $ 114 Cash paid for: Interest $ 653 $ 886 Income taxes $ 3,347 $ 3,761 Non cash investing activities: Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable and other non-current liabilities $ 848 $ 731



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Core Molding management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) plant closure costs, and (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Free Cash Flow represents net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment. Return on capital employed represents earnings before (i) interest expense, net and (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes divided by (i) stockholders' equity and (ii) current and long-term debt.

We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales, debt-to-trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital Employed because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and Return on Capital Employed, for the periods presented:





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 7,936 $ 2,188 $ 13,788 $ 6,052 Provision for income taxes 1,893 1,769 3,812 3,407 Total other expenses(1) 241 428 544 938 Depreciation and amortization 2,918 2,972 6,308 5,976 Share-based compensation 756 581 1,487 1,082 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,744 $ 7,938 $ 25,939 $ 17,455 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales 14.1 % 8.0 % 13.2 % 9.2 % (1)Includes interest expense and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 1,319 $ 4,832 $ 5,852 $ 7,936 $ 19,939 Provision for income taxes 1,251 (2,276 ) 1,919 1,893 2,787 Total other expenses(1) 2,062 418 304 241 3,025 Depreciation and amortization 3,170 2,457 3,390 2,918 11,935 Share-based compensation 623 624 731 756 2,734 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,425 $ 6,055 $ 12,196 $ 13,744 $ 40,420 Total Outstanding Term Debt as of June 30, 2023 $ 23,589 Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 0.58 (1)Includes interest expense and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Return on Capital Employed

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited, in thousands)

2023 2022 Equity $ 130,298 $ 106,622 Structure debt 23,589 29,988 Total structured investment $ 153,887 $ 136,610 Operating income $ 18,144 $ 10,397 Return on capital employed 11.8 % 7.6 % Annualized return on capital employed 23.6 % 15.2 %





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Free Cash Flow

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited, in thousands)

2023 2022 Cash flow provided by operations $ 18,904 $ 2,946 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,511 ) (8,623 ) Free cash flow (deficit) surplus $ 14,393 $ (5,677 )



