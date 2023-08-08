Revolo Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event on ‘1104: A First-in-Class Peptide for Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) and Allergic Disease

NEW ORLEANS and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on ‘1104, a first-in-class peptide for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and allergen sensitivity on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM – noon ET.



The event will feature Evan Dellon, MD, MPH (University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill) and Mohamed Shamji, PhD (Professor of Immunology and Allergy at Imperial College London). The event will discuss disease pathogenesis, the unmet medical needs, the current treatment landscape, and Revolo’s recent positive phase 2a clinical data in patients suffering from EoE as well as the broad mechanistic effects of ‘1104 in allergy.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Evan S. Dellon, MD, MPH

Dr. Dellon is a Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill. Dr. Dellon received his undergraduate degree from Brown University and his medical degree from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. He performed a clinical and a research fellowship in Adult Gastroenterology at UNC, during which he also received a Masters of Public Health degree in Epidemiology from the UNC School of Public Health. Dr. Dellon is currently the Director of the UNC Center for Esophageal Diseases and Swallowing (CEDAS) and has served as an Associate Editor for Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Dr. Dellon’s main research interest is in the epidemiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and the eosinophilic GI diseases (EGIDs). The goal of his research is to improve the lives of patients with EoE and EGIDs by learning how to better diagnose, treat, and monitor these conditions.

About Mohamed Shamji, PhD

Dr. Shamji completed his clinical scientist fellowship training in clinical immunology at the Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, United Kingdom (UK) in 2004. He then pursued his interest in translational research and completed his PhD studies in allergy and clinical immunology at the National Heart & Lung Institute, Imperial College London, UK in 2010. He established his research group (Immunomodulation and Tolerance group) within Allergy and Clinical Immunology at Imperial College London. Dr Shamji has a specific interest in respiratory allergies, especially how disease-modifying treatments such as allergen immunotherapy, novel biologics and novel immunomodulators (Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) 7 and Surfactant protein (SP)-D) affect immunologic (T, B cell and immunoglobulins) responses leading to induction of immune tolerance, as well as the investigation of novel surrogate/predictive biomarkers of clinical outcome following successful immunotherapy. He is actively involved in evaluating novel approaches of allergen immunotherapy using modified hypoallergic form of allergen protein, subcutaneous immunotherapy in combination with novel adjuvants, sublingual immunotherapy, peptide immunotherapy, biologics plus allergen of interest strategies to improve safety, efficacy and induce immune tolerance to sensitising allergen.

About Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

EoE is a chronic, allergic inflammatory disease that is characterized by the buildup of eosinophils in the lining of the esophagus. Patients with EoE may experience difficulty feeding, poor weight gain, and trouble swallowing among other symptoms. In the U.S., about 180,000 children and adults live with EoE.

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio has recently advanced ‘1104 through two Phase 2a trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity while exploring its potential for other allergic diseases.

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function nearing initiation of a second Phase 2b clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2a clinical trial for an additional autoimmune indication. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

