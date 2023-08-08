Baylor College of Medicine Human Genome Sequencing Center adopts Olink® Explore HT proteomics platform

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the Baylor College of Medicine Human Genome Sequencing Center (BCM-HGSC) has selected the Olink Explore platform as a proteomics component of their world-class multiomics offering.



Understanding the complex biological mechanisms of human diseases is essential to identifying effective new therapeutic strategies. The addition of Olink proteomic technology enables a more thorough understanding of the intricate connections between genes, proteins, and diseases that will lead to improved diagnostics, targeted therapies and the advancement of precision and personalized medicine.

“We are immensely pleased to see the Olink Explore HT platform implemented at one of the world’s leading multiomic research centers,“ said Jon Heimer, CEO, Olink Proteomics. “The massive genomic sequencing and automation capabilities of the BCM-HGSC unlocks a unique opportunity for proteogenomic research at scale. We look forward to seeing our tools applied across a broad spectrum of new therapeutic research fields to enhance the existing knowledge of molecular pathways involved in the development, progression, and outcome of disease.”

Other large-scale research programs, like the UK Biobank health study, have demonstrated how Olink Explore enables a more complete understanding of the molecular basis of disease. With the addition of Olink proteomics technology, the BCM-HGSC further strengthens its ability to offer unique multiomics capabilities for large population-scale health studies.

“Technology development and the adoption of new methods remains a priority at the HGSC, and we are excited to incorporate Olink’s technology into our portfolio,” said Richard Gibbs, Ph.D. Director, Human Genome Sequencing Center and Wofford Cain Professor of Molecular & Human Genetics, Baylor College of Medicine. “The ability to perform high-throughput proteomics opens many possibilities for current and future studies. This technology provides a natural extension from traditional genomic research by providing data that points to the impact of genetic variation on function. A comprehensive, multiomic approach will be needed to determine the mechanism of action of many genetic diseases and is essential for guiding effective prevention and treatment.”

The Olink Explore platform represents the cutting edge in proteomic technology. Olink Explore HT is the company's latest solution for high-throughput proteomics, delivering unmatched specificity, scalability, and simplicity. With a completely reimagined and streamlined workflow, Olink Explore HT allows scientists to accurately measure over 5,300 proteins using only 2µl of sample. By combining Olink PEA technology with an NGS readout of relative protein concentrations each thoroughly validated assay maintains the exceptional standards of specificity and sensitivity that Olink users have come to trust.

More details are available on the Olink website.

Investor contact

Jan Medina, CFA

VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Mobile: +1 617 802 4157

jan.medina@olink.com

Media contact

Michael B. Gonzales, PhD

VP Global Marketing

Mobile: +1 415 308 6467

michael.gonzales@olink.com

About

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink’s business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.