Else Nutrition to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announced today that it expects to report second-quarter 2023 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2023 on August 14, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the results.



Interested parties can access the conference call via Internet webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations or at https://app.webinar.net/nlg7JVlWQPG.

Interested parties who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email the question to shamsian@lythampartners.com.

A webcast replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://elsenutrition.com/pages/investor-relations or via https://app.webinar.net/nlg7JVlWQPG.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



