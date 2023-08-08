LifeSci Consulting Expands with Global Operations Consulting Capability and London Office

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Consulting, a boutique strategy consulting and advisory firm focused solely on Life Science and Healthcare companies, and a member company of the LifeSci Partners platform, today announced the establishment of a London office and a global operations consulting capability, both to be headed by Nick Muir. Mr. Muir has been appointed Partner and brings with him a team of experienced consultants who form the nucleus of this new offering which will include cost transformation, enterprise operating model design, and organizational improvement services.



“Nick and his team have shown a consistent ability throughout their careers to advise senior life science leaders in developing strategies and orchestrating diverse capabilities to implement tangible change – be that transforming enterprise cost bases, restructuring organizations, or implementing complex outsourcing solutions,” said Jason Laffin, Managing Partner of LifeSci Consulting. “This is a significant investment in the growth of our consulting business – both establishing a presence in London to better serve clients across Europe and adding a new operations capability to our existing portfolio of services. We believe this combined offering is unique and significantly differentiates us from other boutique life science consulting firms.”

Mr. Muir commented, “I was attracted to LifeSci Consulting by the opportunity to be part of a fast-growing firm with deep expertise in the life sciences and a shared set of values in the provision of high quality and high impact advisory services. In an ever-dynamic environment, having a strong operational foundation and a rigorous focus on costs is a key determinant for translating innovation into impact for investors and ultimately, for patients. LifeSci Consulting is now uniquely placed to drive client performance and maximize their return on investment in medicine and device development through the application of our strategy, commercial, and operations capabilities globally.”

Mr. Muir has more than 15 years of experience in management consulting, with 12 years in the Life Sciences industry. He was previously Global Head of Operations Consulting – Life Sciences and EMEA Head of Procurement Consulting at Deloitte. In these roles, he was responsible for leading Deloitte’s largest cost reduction, operational transformation, and performance improvement initiatives in the sector. He has worked with clients ranging from major multinational pharmaceutical companies to mid-sized and speciality biotech companies, as well as clinical research organizations. He brings to LifeSci Consulting a team that contains several former Deloitte colleagues. These include Lowri McIntosh, who is appointed Senior Principal and who, in addition to her consulting experience, was Chief of Staff at Huma, and Ash Blythen, Senior Manager, who has held various corporate strategy roles in addition to his time at Deloitte.

About LifeSci Consulting

LifeSci Consulting is a boutique strategy consulting and advisory firm that provides R&D and commercial strategy, partnering/M&A, and operations excellence advisory to leading life sciences companies. Our team of consultants has decades of experience in both Big 4 and boutique management consulting, industry leadership roles, and research.

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners ' mission is to solve the most significant challenges faced by Life Science companies at each stage of their life cycle, from inception to maturity. The nine business verticals within the LifeSci platform collectively provide companies with the resources and experience they need to realize the full potential of their scientific innovation, driving long-term value for shareholders and patients. We believe that by combining cross-disciplinary subject matter expertise under one roof and leveraging relationships across all influential industry stakeholders, we can harness the power of our platform to provide greater value for our clients. Our global presence includes New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Zurich, Paris, and Tel-Aviv.

