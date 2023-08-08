Abacus Life Announces Launch of Abacus Marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, today announced the launch of the Abacus Marketplace, a leading policy valuation and management platform.

The Marketplace is a part of Abacus’ continued effort to make the life settlement and life insurance industries transparent, structured and collaborative from start to finish. Abacus believes that insureds and the financial professionals that the Company works with on a daily basis should have open access and visibility into the entire process, including:

Consistent updates from the early stages of a case through closing

Case file management directly on our secure Marketplace

Direct communication with your Abacus representative

Transparent bids and offers, including the data we utilize in pricing

E-sign applications and contracts that can shave days or weeks off of most cases



“The Marketplace is a one-of-a-kind hub for the groundbreaking technology solutions that Abacus has already brought and will continue to bring to the industry,” said Abacus Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson. “The platform will begin as a vehicle toward further collaboration with every client and a window into how our AI-driven longevity technologies shape cases. It will only continue to develop and grow as we launch our securitized digital blockchain offering and smart contracts, which will be fully integrated into the Abacus Marketplace. Our user-friendly technology platform connecting insureds and financial professionals with first-class efficiency and transparency shows once again how Abacus is consistently on the leading edge of the life settlements industry.”

Abacus Marketplace is available to brokers, agents and financial professionals, as well as consumers who are looking for detailed insights into the life settlement process. For more information on Abacus Marketplace visit: https://abacusmarketplace.com/login.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. Since 2004, the Company has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $2.9 billion in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of their life insurance.

Over the past 19 years, the Company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by an 84-person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds.

Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and consists of innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The Company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

